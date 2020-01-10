fbpx

Here’s where in Spore to buy CNY decorations from S$0.50 so you can spruce up on a budget

Or you could bring your mother shopping.

Mandy How |Sponsored | January 10, 08:18 pm

If you’re lucky enough, you might have a neighbour like Aunty Linda.

S’pore lady once again decorates HDB corridor, creating awesome CNY atmosphere for neighbours

S’pore lady decorates HDB corridor, creating awesome Chinese New Year atmosphere for neighbours

The rest of us will have to rely on our own artistic capabilities to reproduce some of that CNY vibes.

If you’re worried about the cost, help is coming from an unlikely place this year — household and hardware store MR. DIY.

For the upcoming festive season, MR.DIY is selling a variety of decorations from S$0.50.

More than 600 items are available, from lanterns to flowers and even cushions and table runners.

Photo via MR.DIY
Photo via MR.DIY
Photo via MR.DIY
Photo via MR.DIY

Here are some product highlights:

Golden poker cards, S$4.90. Photo via MR.DIY
Decorative plum flowers, S$3.30. Photo via MR.DIY
Lantern, S$1.40. Photo via MR.DIY
Mahjong set, S$189. Photo via MR.DIY

(Note: Code for this wasn’t in the price list. There were two other mahjong sets, I used the price of the product that matches this more)

Wall deco, S$1. Photo via MR.DIY
Table runner, S$8.50. Photo via MR.DIY
Rat-themed deco, S$0.80. Photo via MR.DIY
Hair clips, S$3.90. Photo via MR.DIY

Customers will also receive limited-edition red packets for free with a minimum purchase of S$20.

Photo via MR.DIY

MR.DIY has 10 stores across the island.

Check out which MR.DIY store is closest to you:

  • Downtown East
  • Westgate
  • Boon Lay Shopping Centre
  • Toa Payoh Blk 192
  • The Star Vista
  • Century Square
  • Junction 10
  • Kinex
  • Sembawang Shopping Centre
  • Anchorpoint Shopping Centre

Top image via Aunty Linda’s neighbour

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

