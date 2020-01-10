Here’s where in Spore to buy CNY decorations from S$0.50 so you can spruce up on a budget
Or you could bring your mother shopping.
If you’re lucky enough, you might have a neighbour like Aunty Linda.
S’pore lady decorates HDB corridor, creating awesome Chinese New Year atmosphere for neighbours
The rest of us will have to rely on our own artistic capabilities to reproduce some of that CNY vibes.
If you’re worried about the cost, help is coming from an unlikely place this year — household and hardware store MR. DIY.
For the upcoming festive season, MR.DIY is selling a variety of decorations from S$0.50.
More than 600 items are available, from lanterns to flowers and even cushions and table runners.
Here are some product highlights:
Customers will also receive limited-edition red packets for free with a minimum purchase of S$20.
MR.DIY has 10 stores across the island.
Check out which MR.DIY store is closest to you:
- Downtown East
- Westgate
- Boon Lay Shopping Centre
- Toa Payoh Blk 192
- The Star Vista
- Century Square
- Junction 10
- Kinex
- Sembawang Shopping Centre
- Anchorpoint Shopping Centre
