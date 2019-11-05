MR.DIY celebrates 10th store opening with free gifts and S$1 deals from Dec. 7 – 8, 2019

MR.DIY is a one-stop home improvement chain from Malaysia that sells a variety of products and household items at relatively low prices.

Since their first store opening in July 2005, they have grown to become the largest home improvement retailer in Asia with more than 950 stores in seven countries.

As of now, MR.DIY has a total of 10 outlets in Singapore:

Each store offers a premium selection of over 14,000 different types of home improvement products, with the following 10 product categories:

Hardware Electrical Household Car accessories HP accessories & Stationery Sports Toys Jewellery & Cosmetics Gifts Furnishing

MR.DIY also offers some of the best prices in the market.

Just check out these homeware items that cost below S$2:

10th store celebration event

From Dec. 7 – 8, 2019, MR.DIY will be celebrating the opening of their 10th Store at Downtown East.

Here’s a first look at what the new store has to offer:

Customers who visit MR.DIY’s Downtown East outlet on these two days will be able to take part in exclusive activities and enjoy gifts with selected purchases.

For instance, customers will be entitled to a free umbrella or towel for every S$15 spent:

For every S$10 spent, they will also be able to take part in a “spin & win” contest, where attractive prizes worth a total of S$3000 can be won:

Best of all, selected products such as a Felton water jug or Felton watering can will retail at only S$1:

How to go

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, E!Hub @Downtown East, #01-103, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

This sponsored post by MR.DIY makes this writer want to splash some cash.

Top image via MR.DIY Singapore