fbpx

Back

McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Prosperity Burger & Twister Fries from Jan 16, 2020

Huat ah.

Fasiha Nazren |Jane Zhang | January 14, 10:11 am

Events

Share

Starting Jan. 16, 2020, McDonald’s Singapore will be bringing these long-awaited items back to their menu just in time for Chinese New Year:

  • Prosperity Burger
  • Twister Fries
  • Peach McFizz
  • Mango Passion Fruit Pie

They will also be introducing new peach-flavoured desserts.

Here’s a look at the items.

Prosperity burger

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

The burger coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions comes in either chicken or beef.

The single patty option starts from S$5.70 while the double patty option starts from S$7.70.

 

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

Prosperity Twister Fries

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

It’s S$3.90 for a medium-sized ala carte serving of twister fries.

You can also choose to have it for an additional S$0.70 if you upgrade to an Everyday Value Meal.

Peach Soft Serve

If you’re up for dessert, McDonald’s will also have peach soft serve which is available in Peach Cone (S$1), Twist Cone (S$1), Peach Strawberry Sundae (S$2) and Peach McFlurry (S$3.20).

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

Mango Passion Fruit Pie

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

The Mango Passionfruit Pie (S$1.50) features two fruit fillings – mango and passion fruit – in the classic crunchy crust.

Peach McFizz

You can get the Peach McFizz as part of the Prosperity Meal (from S$10.40), which also includes a Prosperity Burger, Mango Passion Fruit Pie and Prosperity Twister Fries.

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

You can also get these red packets with every purchase of the Prosperity Meal.

McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.
McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.
McDonald's CNY prosperity
Image via McDonald’s Singapore.

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🧧🍪
Buy this to win your mother-in-law’s approval.

📟📲
Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Couple in Philippines gets married while volcano erupts 20km behind them

Great photos.

January 14, 10:02 am

S'pore student who lost dad to cancer just before O-Levels: I want to thank him for everything he has taught me

Nazrul's story shows the importance of family, especially during tough times.

January 14, 09:45 am

S'porean kidnapped, tortured & nearly buried alive in Thailand over bitcoins

He managed to get back most of his money.

January 14, 12:49 am

Selena Gomez releases new solo album after 4 years

A true BOP.

January 13, 10:56 pm

Maritime Experiential Museum closing down to make way for S.E.A Aquarium's expansion in RWS

It will also be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium.

January 13, 10:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close