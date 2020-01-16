McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Prosperity Burger & Twister Fries from Jan 16, 2020

Starting Jan. 16, 2020, McDonald’s Singapore will be bringing these long-awaited items back to their menu just in time for Chinese New Year:

Prosperity Burger

Twister Fries

Peach McFizz

Mango Passion Fruit Pie

They will also be introducing new peach-flavoured desserts.

Here’s a look at the items.

Prosperity burger

The burger coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions comes in either chicken or beef.

The single patty option starts from S$5.70 while the double patty option starts from S$7.70.

Prosperity Twister Fries

It’s S$3.90 for a medium-sized ala carte serving of twister fries.

You can also choose to have it for an additional S$0.70 if you upgrade to an Everyday Value Meal.

Peach Soft Serve

If you’re up for dessert, McDonald’s will also have peach soft serve which is available in Peach Cone (S$1), Twist Cone (S$1), Peach Strawberry Sundae (S$2) and Peach McFlurry (S$3.20).

Mango Passion Fruit Pie

The Mango Passionfruit Pie (S$1.50) features two fruit fillings – mango and passion fruit – in the classic crunchy crust.

Peach McFizz

You can get the Peach McFizz as part of the Prosperity Meal (from S$10.40), which also includes a Prosperity Burger, Mango Passion Fruit Pie and Prosperity Twister Fries.

You can also get these red packets with every purchase of the Prosperity Meal.

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore.

