McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Prosperity Burger & Twister Fries from Jan 16, 2020
Huat ah.
Upsurge
Starting Jan. 16, 2020, McDonald’s Singapore will be bringing these long-awaited items back to their menu just in time for Chinese New Year:
- Prosperity Burger
- Twister Fries
- Peach McFizz
- Mango Passion Fruit Pie
They will also be introducing new peach-flavoured desserts.
Here’s a look at the items.
Prosperity burger
The burger coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions comes in either chicken or beef.
The single patty option starts from S$5.70 while the double patty option starts from S$7.70.
Prosperity Twister Fries
It’s S$3.90 for a medium-sized ala carte serving of twister fries.
You can also choose to have it for an additional S$0.70 if you upgrade to an Everyday Value Meal.
Peach Soft Serve
If you’re up for dessert, McDonald’s will also have peach soft serve which is available in Peach Cone (S$1), Twist Cone (S$1), Peach Strawberry Sundae (S$2) and Peach McFlurry (S$3.20).
Mango Passion Fruit Pie
The Mango Passionfruit Pie (S$1.50) features two fruit fillings – mango and passion fruit – in the classic crunchy crust.
Peach McFizz
You can get the Peach McFizz as part of the Prosperity Meal (from S$10.40), which also includes a Prosperity Burger, Mango Passion Fruit Pie and Prosperity Twister Fries.
You can also get these red packets with every purchase of the Prosperity Meal.
Top image via McDonald’s Singapore.
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🧧🍪
Buy this to win your mother-in-law’s approval.
📟📲
Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.