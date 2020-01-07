fbpx

M’sia Grab driver travels 200km from Melaka to Johor to return S’porean passenger’s Prada wallet

Everything in the wallet was intact.

Mandy How | January 7, 07:04 pm

A Grab driver in Melaka travelled over 200km just to return a passenger’s wallet that was left in his car, Lianhe Wanbao reported Jan. 7, 2020.

Needed to pay for dinner

The passenger in question is 31-year-old Mai Zhengming, who had booked his transport through the app.

He then alighted the vehicle while still in Malaysia, but left his wallet behind.

Speaking to China Press, Mai said that he did not sense anything was amiss until dinner time, when he was about to pay the bill.

That was when he realised his wallet was missing.

Received a call from the driver

On the way back to Singapore, Mai informed the transport company about the incident.

Not long after he arrived in Singapore, Mai received a message from the driver, whose name is Sateesh Karuppusamy.

Sateesh said that he would check the car for the wallet and update Mai over WhatsApp.

Past midnight, Sateesh informed Mai that he had found the wallet in the backseat, and the two agreed to meet at 5pm the next day so that the passenger could get it back.

The meeting spot was at a gas station in Johor.

Mai added: “After me, the driver continued to pick up other passengers, but no one saw the wallet or took it. I feel very lucky.”

In order to return the wallet, the driver drove over 200km from Melaka.

According to Mai, he received the wallet in its original state, and his cards and the few hundred dollars he had inside remained intact.

Mai also said that he felt incredibly touched when Sateesh placed the wallet in his hand.

Thanked driver

Mai later posted his experience to Facebook group JB TRACER: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report.

Besides thanking Sateesh, Mai added that this incident kept him believing in humanity.

Top image via Carney Mak on Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

