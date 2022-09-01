fbpx

Back

Wide range of merchandise available at official Liverpool Football Club store in Bugis Junction

Liverpool fans, rejoice.

Syahindah Ishak | January 13, 12:21 pm

Events

Share

They’ve conquered all of Europe.

And now the English Premier League-leading football club has finally arrived in Singapore.

First official store in Singapore

Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has unveiled its first official club store in Singapore.

It is located at level one of Bugis Junction, opposite stationery shop Typo.

The store is in conjunction with partner Weston Corp and offers fans access to the full range of replica kit, as well as authentic LFC merchandise, apparel and fashion accessories.

Here’s a closer look at the items they sell.

Jerseys

The store sells a mix of home, away, alternate and training LFC jerseys.

They have sizes for men, women, as well as children.

These jerseys cost between S$59 to S$169:

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

There’s also the LFC black and gold limited edition jerseys to commemorate the team’s sixth European Cup triumph.

The price range for these are from S$71 to S$129.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Fans can also have the opportunity to personalise their official jerseys with an exclusive in-store service that prints names and numbers in the official LFC font.

But if the current 19/20 kits aren’t for you, you can also grab some classic LFC jerseys, which cost S$69 each.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

T-shirts

Besides jerseys, the store also has a wide range of t-shirts for men, women and children, ranging from S$29.90 to S$45.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Jackets

Jackets are also available at the store.

The selling price for these start from S$89.90 to S$129.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Shoes

The New Balance x Liverpool shoes can be found at the store too

The red 19/20 home kit inspired ones cost S$119.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

But the third kit inspired shoes sell for a slightly higher price, at S$139.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Bags

You can also get your hands on some of these LFC bags, for S$23.90 – S$61.68.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Baby items

The store even sells merchandise for babies too.

There are full sets of onesies, jerseys, as well as bibs.

The price for these items range from S$9.90 to S$69.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Accessories

Scarfs

There are many different scarf designs sold at the store.

You can buy the standard LFC scarf for S$14.90, but personalised ones can go up to S$26.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Caps

These caps cost between S$35.90 and S$44.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Watches

You can also purchase an LFC watch at S$45.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Necklaces

There’s also a silver necklace that costs S$26.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Wallets, card holders

Or you can buy a leather wallet for S$36.90 and a season card holder for S$14.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Headphones and earphones

There’s also a bunch of headphones and earphones you can choose from.

The selling price for these range from S$21.90 to S$69.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Bottles and mugs

These mugs are also available for S$14.90 each.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

And these bottles cost between S$12.90 and S$26.44.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Stationeries

The store offers some stationeries too which cost between S$7.90 and S$21.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Balls

And of course, an LFC store would be incomplete without their own personalised footballs.

You can purchase these balls from S$19.90.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.
Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

So Liverpool fans, looks like you’ll never have to walk alone again because now, you can all walk around the store together.

Related story:

Official Liverpool football club store opens in Bugis Junction for those who never walk alone

Top photos via Liverpool Singapore Store.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Taiwan's Kuomintang senior party leaders to resign after landslide defeat

Consequences of defeat.

January 13, 01:19 pm

Terrifying volcanic lightning & spewing lava from Taal volcano spark eruption fears in The Philippines

January 13, 01:09 pm

Beijing unlikely to ease pressure on Taiwan despite Taiwanese voting resoundingly for Tsai Ing-wen

China's campaign to isolate Taiwan has backfired spectacularly.

January 13, 12:51 pm

Real or Not? Test your knowledge of S’pore trivia with these 10 questions.

Who knows, you might learn something new.

January 13, 11:59 am

Subtle Asian Traits member shares creative way to pose with friends at Marina Bay Sands

That's what friends are for, right?

January 13, 10:19 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close