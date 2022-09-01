Wide range of merchandise available at official Liverpool Football Club store in Bugis Junction

They’ve conquered all of Europe.

And now the English Premier League-leading football club has finally arrived in Singapore.

First official store in Singapore

Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has unveiled its first official club store in Singapore.

It is located at level one of Bugis Junction, opposite stationery shop Typo.

The store is in conjunction with partner Weston Corp and offers fans access to the full range of replica kit, as well as authentic LFC merchandise, apparel and fashion accessories.

Here’s a closer look at the items they sell.

Jerseys

The store sells a mix of home, away, alternate and training LFC jerseys.

They have sizes for men, women, as well as children.

These jerseys cost between S$59 to S$169:

There’s also the LFC black and gold limited edition jerseys to commemorate the team’s sixth European Cup triumph.

The price range for these are from S$71 to S$129.

Fans can also have the opportunity to personalise their official jerseys with an exclusive in-store service that prints names and numbers in the official LFC font.

But if the current 19/20 kits aren’t for you, you can also grab some classic LFC jerseys, which cost S$69 each.

T-shirts

Besides jerseys, the store also has a wide range of t-shirts for men, women and children, ranging from S$29.90 to S$45.90.

Jackets

Jackets are also available at the store.

The selling price for these start from S$89.90 to S$129.

Shoes

The New Balance x Liverpool shoes can be found at the store too

The red 19/20 home kit inspired ones cost S$119.

But the third kit inspired shoes sell for a slightly higher price, at S$139.

Bags

You can also get your hands on some of these LFC bags, for S$23.90 – S$61.68.

Baby items

The store even sells merchandise for babies too.

There are full sets of onesies, jerseys, as well as bibs.

The price for these items range from S$9.90 to S$69.

Accessories

Scarfs

There are many different scarf designs sold at the store.

You can buy the standard LFC scarf for S$14.90, but personalised ones can go up to S$26.90.

Caps

These caps cost between S$35.90 and S$44.90.

Watches

You can also purchase an LFC watch at S$45.90.

Necklaces

There’s also a silver necklace that costs S$26.90.

Wallets, card holders

Or you can buy a leather wallet for S$36.90 and a season card holder for S$14.90.

Headphones and earphones

There’s also a bunch of headphones and earphones you can choose from.

The selling price for these range from S$21.90 to S$69.

Bottles and mugs

These mugs are also available for S$14.90 each.

And these bottles cost between S$12.90 and S$26.44.

Stationeries

The store offers some stationeries too which cost between S$7.90 and S$21.90.

Balls

And of course, an LFC store would be incomplete without their own personalised footballs.

You can purchase these balls from S$19.90.

So Liverpool fans, looks like you’ll never have to walk alone again because now, you can all walk around the store together.

Top photos via Liverpool Singapore Store.