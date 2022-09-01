Wide range of merchandise available at official Liverpool Football Club store in Bugis Junction
Liverpool fans, rejoice.
Upsurge
They’ve conquered all of Europe.
And now the English Premier League-leading football club has finally arrived in Singapore.
First official store in Singapore
Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has unveiled its first official club store in Singapore.
It is located at level one of Bugis Junction, opposite stationery shop Typo.
The store is in conjunction with partner Weston Corp and offers fans access to the full range of replica kit, as well as authentic LFC merchandise, apparel and fashion accessories.
Here’s a closer look at the items they sell.
Jerseys
The store sells a mix of home, away, alternate and training LFC jerseys.
They have sizes for men, women, as well as children.
These jerseys cost between S$59 to S$169:
There’s also the LFC black and gold limited edition jerseys to commemorate the team’s sixth European Cup triumph.
The price range for these are from S$71 to S$129.
Fans can also have the opportunity to personalise their official jerseys with an exclusive in-store service that prints names and numbers in the official LFC font.
But if the current 19/20 kits aren’t for you, you can also grab some classic LFC jerseys, which cost S$69 each.
T-shirts
Besides jerseys, the store also has a wide range of t-shirts for men, women and children, ranging from S$29.90 to S$45.90.
Jackets
Jackets are also available at the store.
The selling price for these start from S$89.90 to S$129.
Shoes
The New Balance x Liverpool shoes can be found at the store too
The red 19/20 home kit inspired ones cost S$119.
But the third kit inspired shoes sell for a slightly higher price, at S$139.
Bags
You can also get your hands on some of these LFC bags, for S$23.90 – S$61.68.
Baby items
The store even sells merchandise for babies too.
There are full sets of onesies, jerseys, as well as bibs.
The price for these items range from S$9.90 to S$69.
Accessories
Scarfs
There are many different scarf designs sold at the store.
You can buy the standard LFC scarf for S$14.90, but personalised ones can go up to S$26.90.
Caps
These caps cost between S$35.90 and S$44.90.
Watches
You can also purchase an LFC watch at S$45.90.
Necklaces
There’s also a silver necklace that costs S$26.90.
Wallets, card holders
Or you can buy a leather wallet for S$36.90 and a season card holder for S$14.90.
Headphones and earphones
There’s also a bunch of headphones and earphones you can choose from.
The selling price for these range from S$21.90 to S$69.
Bottles and mugs
These mugs are also available for S$14.90 each.
And these bottles cost between S$12.90 and S$26.44.
Stationeries
The store offers some stationeries too which cost between S$7.90 and S$21.90.
Balls
And of course, an LFC store would be incomplete without their own personalised footballs.
You can purchase these balls from S$19.90.
So Liverpool fans, looks like you’ll never have to walk alone again because now, you can all walk around the store together.
