Official Liverpool football club store opens in Bugis Junction for those who never walk alone

Liverpool fans, no more walking alone as you all can congregate at one spot in Bugis and walk around.

The English Premier League-leading football club has just opened a branch of their official merchandise store at Bugis Junction.

It’s current low-key opening has not been announced proper, as the store appears to be not officially opened yet.

But according to photos uploaded by Liverpool fans in Singapore, the shop was already up and running for business during the Christmas period.

The Liverpool FC official store offers a wide range of club merchandise, jerseys and memorabilia, according to the Bugis Junction website’s description of the store.

A replica of the famous “Shankly Gates” at the Reds’ Anfield stadium is also up for fans to take pictures with.

Most of the merchandise found in the store are available for purchase online on Liverpool’s official website.

There are six official stores in Britain, including one at Anfield and two in the Liverpool city centre.

The Singapore official store is the fourth one outside of Britain.

Other branches have opened in Dublin, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.

A Kuala Lumpur branched opened but shuttered in March 2019.

Liverpool currently enjoys a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.

They have been undefeated for 18 matches this season.

Top photo via เขย sg & Lionel Leong Wei Chiang