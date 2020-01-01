Li Hongyi asks Li Shengwu to leave him out of his issues with S’pore govt in public FB post
Shengwu posted within 30 mins of Hongyi's post.
Li Shengwu is currently being prosecuted by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for allegedly scandalising the judiciary with a private Facebook post.
Shengwu put up a public Facebook post on Jan. 22, where he announced that he will no longer be participating in the legal proceedings brought against him by the AGC.
The AGC responded shortly after, claiming Shengwu’s actions suggested he was above the law.
While all that was going on, you might have missed Shengwu’s last part of his Jan. 22 Facebook post:
“I will continue to be active on Facebook, and will continue to regard my friends-only Facebook posts as private. However, I have removed my cousin Li Hongyi from my Facebook friends list.”
Li Hongyi clarifies
Well, now like all once-friends, the unfriended one will have to clear the air on Facebook.
Here is Li Hongyi’s post:
In case you can’t read it.
“Hey Sheng,
I don’t know whats going on between you and the government, but I’ve got nothing to do with it. Could you please leave me out of this?
I know I can’t prove a negative, but I’ve really tried not to get involved as far as possible. If there’s something I’ve done that’s led you to believe otherwise, I would be happy to talk with you about it. It’s a bit disconcerting to be repeatedly publicly accused of undermining democracy without understanding why.
I would prefer not to have done this over public facebook posts. But I suppose thats how we communicate nowadays.”
Li Shengwu responds
Shengwu has since responded with a new post, saying that the AGC demanded that he reveal the identities of his Facebook friends.
Shengwu declined and said that his friends “have a moral right to privacy”.
Shengwu concluded, saying that he miss his friends and family at home in Singapore, and hoped that he can meet them under happier circumstances.
Li Shengwu is the son of Lee Hsien Yang, while Li Hongyi is the son of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
