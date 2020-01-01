fbpx

Jay Chou visits Chijmes for a meal & promises to update his location on Instagram

Looks like he hasn't treated any lucky fans. Yet.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 11, 03:03 pm

Mandopop star Jay Chou is here for a two-night concert on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

Promises to treat fans who say hi to him

Following his concert last night, Chou posted on Instagram a snippet of his live performance of latest single “说好不哭” (“Don’t Cry”) and encouraged fans in Singapore to say hi to him.

On top of that, he also promised to treat fans if they ever meet.

That sent many of Chou’s fans into a frenzy, with a number speculating that he might be visiting one of the Bak Kut Teh outlets in Singapore.

A few fans are betting on Founder Bak Kut Teh which Chou has visited before.

Other guesses included Old Airport Road and Changi Village.

It appears that the King of Mandopop has not been to any of these places… yet.

Chou teased fans in Singapore with a series of Instagram stories, saying that he was done eating at Chijmes at around 1pm.

He also added that he will update his location again later today.

jaychou chijmes
Screenshot via Jay Chou’s Instagram.

His Instastory also showed that he was spending time with his mum and friends, including Chen Kuan Lin and Will Tsai.

Chen and Tsai are both magicians.

Some years back, Chen also apparently taught Chou some magic tricks.

jay chou chijmes
Screenshot via Jay Chou’s Instagram.
jaychou chijmes
Screenshot via Jay Chou’s Instagram.

According to Tsai’s Instagram, it seems like the crew might be staying pretty near Esplanade.

jaychou chijmes
Screenshot via Will Tsai’s Instagram.

Good luck to Jay Chou’s fans out there.

Top photo collage via Jay Chou’s Instagram

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

