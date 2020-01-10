Jay Chou in S’pore for concert, says he will treat fans who say hi to him in any restaurant on Jan. 11

Jay Chou’s concert in Singapore will take place on Jan. 10 and 11 at the National Stadium.

Visited P.S. Cafe & Machi Machi

While he was in Singapore on Jan. 10, he posted some Instagram stories of him eating truffle fries at P.S. Cafe:

He also apparently visited Machi Machi Singapore, and posed with a beverage:

Apart from eating fries and drinking bubble tea, he also uploaded photos with his mother while hanging out at Jazz Li’s place in Singapore:

“Say hi and I will treat you”

After his concert on Jan. 10, Chou thanked his fans in Singapore in an Instagram post.

The post, which involved a video of him performing “说好不哭” (“Don’t Cry”), included a caption urging fans to say hi to him if they happen to see him in any restaurant on Jan. 11.

He also added that he would “treat” them.

Chou did not drop any other hints as to where he would be at.

This is his caption:

Thank you my Singapore fans! If u happen to see me tomorrow in any restaurant don’t be shy ☺️ say hi and I will treat you

And this is this Instagram post:

Wow.

Top photo via Jay Chou/IG