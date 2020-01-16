S’porean who claims he doesn’t recognise S’pore law found guilty of financing terrorism

A 36-year-old man who is the first Singaporean to be charged with financing terrorism has been convicted of the crime, according to CNA.

Imran Kassim was charged in April last year for providing S$450 to a person in Turkey in 2014 for the publication of ISIS propaganda.

Protest Singapore’s participation in the war against ISIS

On Jan. 13, Imran admitted to transferring the money to a Mohamad Alsaied Alhmidan, through Western Union Global Network, according to CNA.

Although his family tried to persuade him to state that he was giving to “charitable causes”, rather than supporting violence, he refused to budge.

He claimed that he transferred the funds to highlight the “atrocities committed by the Western coalition against Muslims in ISIS”.

The man also said that his actions were meant to protest “Singapore’s participation in the war against ISIS”, and claimed that ISIS had been misrepresented by the media.

Imran claimed he did not recognise Singapore law

According to CNA, when asked whether he pleaded guilty or claimed trial, he had this to say.

“I can’t plead guilty or not plead guilty because I don’t recognise Singapore law. I only recognise Islamic law,” Imran said.

Imran later clarified that he was referring to Islamic Sharia law.

However, this was rejected by the judge, as he said that this argument had no basis within Singapore’s laws.

The Straits Times reported the the judge found Imran had not cited any authority to support these claims.

According to the prosecution, the man repeatedly stated throughout the trial that he does not recognise Singapore law, despite being a Singaporean who has enjoyed the benefits of his Singapore citizenship his entire life.

“The accused has displayed no remorse whatsoever for committing the offence,” said the prosecution.

First trial of its kind

According to court documents, this is the first trial under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.

Although the man was the first offender to claim trial for a terrorism financing offence, he was not the first to be prosecuted.

“Terrorism is a transnational scourge and Singapore takes its duties as a member of the global community seriously in its unending fight against terrorism, and accordingly, terrorism financing,” said the prosecution.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 32 to 33 months’ jail for Imran, claiming that he was not remorseful for committing the offence.

According to CNA, the judge has adjourned sentencing to Tuesday afternoon.

Top image from Imran Kassim’s Facebook.