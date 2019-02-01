35-year-old S’porean man charged with donating S$450 to finance ISIS propaganda

A Singaporean under detention since August 2017 has been charged in court on Monday, April 15, 2019, for providing money to support propaganda efforts of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Allegedly sent S$450 to Turkey for ISIS propaganda efforts

According to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Apr. 15, 35-year-old Imran Kassim had already been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) since August 2017 for allegedly intending to undertake armed violence under the ISIS banner overseas.

But, MHA added, a parallel investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department found that Imran had sent S$450 to an individual in Turkey in Oct. 31, 2014.

The money he sent was apparently for the publication of ISIS propaganda.

“This act of providing money in support of terrorist purposes is a serious offence, regardless of the amount, under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.”

Anyone convicted of providing property and services for terrorist purposes will be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or a fine not exceeding S$500,000, or both.

More on his 2017 detention

In 2017, Imran was arrested under the ISA for wanting to join ISIS.

The MHA said he had pledged his allegiance to the ISIS’s caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as early as in July 2014. Between 2014 and 2015, he also made two attempts to join ISIS.

He was subsequently investigated by the Internal Security Department and issued with a Detention Order (DO) for his intention to participate in armed violence overseas.

If Imran is convicted, the DO against him will be cancelled and he will serve the prison term imposed by the Court.

He will be held separately in order to prevent him from spreading radical ideas to other inmates, and will also undergo rehabilitation while serving his sentence in prison.

Combating terrorist financing

Meanwhile, the MHA says Singapore is taking active steps to combat terrorist financing, advising members of the public not to provide any support to terrorist organisations and members of terrorist groups in the form of remitting money, providing services, supplies or any other materials.

Anyone with information of such activities should also notify the authorities immediately.

Top photo by the Internal Security Department, Singapore.

