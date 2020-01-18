fbpx

Back

S’pore Grab driver unhappy with passenger for sleeping on husband’s shoulder, calls police

Naturally.

Mandy How | January 18, 01:15 pm

Events

Share

[Update on Jan. 18, 2:26pm: A Grab spokesperson said that they are investigating the incident.]

Full statement as follows:

“Grab is aware of this incident and investigations are ongoing. We encourage all users on our platform to treat one another with respect and kindness.”

From time to time, Grab drivers have to put up with intolerable passengers.

But it seems that one driver has a rather different definition of “intolerable”.

Wife had a headache

On Jan. 15, Kohji Toh and his wife had booked a grab to travel to a 5:30pm appointment.

Photo via Kohji Toh/Facebook

Upon boarding the car, the driver apparently requested that they put on their seatbelts, which the passengers complied with.

Toh’s wife, who had a headache, then laid her head on her partner’s shoulder and hugged his arm to sleep.

But the driver was unhappy with that, as she reportedly told the couple that they were being too intimate.

The driver added that it was against the law and that she could call the police for it.

Toh, on the other hand, did not feel that they were doing anything wrong.

“WTF?! So I told her this is my wife and we are legally married so what wrong for her to hug my arm and sleep on my shoulder? […] So I told her to go ahead as we did nothing wrong and she make me us felt really insulted!”

Got lost on the way to police station

Photo via Kohji Toh/Facebook

While the driver actually called the police and drove all three of them to a police station, she got lost on the way.

Eventually, a police car arrived so that they could follow it back to the station.

Toh thought the process was a waste of time.

In the end, the police reportedly said that the passengers did nothing wrong, but Toh and his wife had already missed their appointment.

According to Toh, Grab is investigating the matter, and he intends to seek compensation.

Mothership has reached out to Grab and will update this article when they reply.

You can read his post here:

Top image via Kohji Toh/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jay Chou impressed with Tanya Chua's cover of his songs, considers it birthday present from her

Solid local talent.

January 18, 11:46 am

Fasting alone & suspected by parents of being radicalised: Life as a S'pore Chinese Muslim convert

As a Chinese Muslim, Darren Mak has a unique perspective about the challenges of being Muslim in Singapore. He shares this as well as his journey to conversion.

January 18, 11:20 am

Mandopop singer Rainie Yang started practising her autograph at 15 to prepare for being famous

She has been in the showbiz for at least 20 years. Wow.

January 18, 10:23 am

SMRT investigating smoke & sparks in Bedok-bound MRT train on Friday evening

It is the second train to emit smoke in one week.

January 18, 02:39 am

6 people will share S$12 million TOTO prize. Also, 574,571 people won S$10 each.

Congrats.

January 18, 12:28 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close