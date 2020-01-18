S’pore Grab driver unhappy with passenger for sleeping on husband’s shoulder, calls police

[Update on Jan. 18, 2:26pm: A Grab spokesperson said that they are investigating the incident.]

Full statement as follows:

“Grab is aware of this incident and investigations are ongoing. We encourage all users on our platform to treat one another with respect and kindness.”

From time to time, Grab drivers have to put up with intolerable passengers.

But it seems that one driver has a rather different definition of “intolerable”.

Wife had a headache

On Jan. 15, Kohji Toh and his wife had booked a grab to travel to a 5:30pm appointment.

Upon boarding the car, the driver apparently requested that they put on their seatbelts, which the passengers complied with.

Toh’s wife, who had a headache, then laid her head on her partner’s shoulder and hugged his arm to sleep.

But the driver was unhappy with that, as she reportedly told the couple that they were being too intimate.

The driver added that it was against the law and that she could call the police for it.

Toh, on the other hand, did not feel that they were doing anything wrong.

“WTF?! So I told her this is my wife and we are legally married so what wrong for her to hug my arm and sleep on my shoulder? […] So I told her to go ahead as we did nothing wrong and she make me us felt really insulted!”

Got lost on the way to police station

While the driver actually called the police and drove all three of them to a police station, she got lost on the way.

Eventually, a police car arrived so that they could follow it back to the station.

Toh thought the process was a waste of time.

In the end, the police reportedly said that the passengers did nothing wrong, but Toh and his wife had already missed their appointment.

According to Toh, Grab is investigating the matter, and he intends to seek compensation.

You can read his post here:

