K-pop boyband EXO’s Chen announces marriage & confirms fiancée’s pregnancy

One of the nine members of popular K-pop boyband, EXO, will become a father soon.

Chen getting married & becoming a father

EXO member Chen broke the news of his upcoming marriage with a non-celebrity via a handwritten note on Jan. 13.

He also hinted at his fiancée’s pregnancy, calling the baby a “blessing” that took him aback but also gave him the courage to announce that he has found someone that he wishes to spend his life with.

The 27-year-old said that while he was very nervous initially, he was also anxious to share this piece of news with his fans.

He also thanked his fans for their love and added that he wanted to inform them as quickly as possible, right after he told other EXO members and the company.

He also mentioned that the rest of EXO have been supportive and congratulated him on the big news.

Here’s a translation of the note in full by a fan of Chen:

SM Entertainment’s statement

EXO’s managing agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed via a statement that Chen is getting married and becoming a father.

According to the statement, Chen’s wedding will be a private one. It also sought fans’ understanding regarding the couple’s families’ decision.

The agency also urged fans to send Chen “messages of celebration”.

Here’s a translation of SM Entertainment’s statement in full via Soompi:

Hello. This is SM Entertainment. Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance. To respect their families’ opinions, the wedding and everything related to it will be held privately, so we ask fans and reporters for their kind understanding. Chen will continue to work hard as an artist. We ask you to send Chen lots of blessings and messages of celebration. Thank you.

Top photo collage via @exochenn/Instagram