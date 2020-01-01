Chinese Olympic skiers want Norwegian library to remove book banned in China, but was rejected

The Chinese Olympic ski team asked for a book censored in China to be removed from a Norwegian public library, but had their request rejected.

The library was located in Meråker, a municipality in Norway’s Trøndelag county.

No can do

Citing local newspaper Adresseavisen, Norway Today reported on Dec. 29 that the library manager, Anne Marken, said the team’s request was “completely out of the question” as there is “freedom of speech” in Norway.

More than 40 Chinese cross-country athletes were in Meråker to train for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics under a training programme jointly organised by Norway and China.

Chinese skiers said they were afraid to be caught with the books

Individuals from the Chinese delegation had reportedly requested on three separate occasions for certain books to be removed from the library.

All three requests referenced a book on the Falun Gong movement that has been banned in China in 1999.

Marken told Adresseavisen that two to three other books were also mentioned.

“They have said that if any of the Chinese skiers are caught with these books, they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labour camp or prison in China,” Marken said.

In response, Marken told the skiers the books in the library could not be removed due to such requests.

Toeing the line set by Beijing

Incidents where foreign firms or entities submit to Chinese political sensitivities, even on foreign soil, are becoming increasingly common as China asserts its influence.

Beijing argues that foreign governments are interfering in its domestic affairs when they comment on sensitive issues like Hong Kong.

But the West might interpret this as crossing into interference with its free speech, Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs commentator at the Financial Times, wrote.

Top image by Iñaki del Olmo/Unsplash