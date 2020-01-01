Chee Soon Juan: SDP asking questions made ruling party responsive to hot-button issues

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan is taking credit for his party ahead of election hustings.

The SDP leader said it was his team’s constant probing and harping on issues that made the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) government more responsive.

He made these comments after a walkabout at the Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre on Sunday, Jan 19.

Will continue to press government for answers

Speaking to reporters, Chee said his party will continue to press the ruling government on three hot-button issues as general election draws near.

The three issues the SDP would continue to be “hammering away” at, Chee said, were cost of living, job prospects and security for Singaporeans, and Central Provident Fund savings for retirees.

Chee said: “Now we have been going on at these three issues, and lo and behold, whether it is a coincidence or not, we will let people figure out, the PAP has become big on these three issues as well.”

GST, CPF & upgrading issues

Deputy prime minister and finance minister Heng Swee Keat addressing the (goods and services tax) GST increase issue preemptively in November 2019 at the PAP convention was also cited by Chee as the result of his party’s questioning.

Chee said the impending hike in the GST from 7 percent to 9 percent will add to the cost of living.

The GST hike, announced in 2018, will take effect sometime between 2021 and 2025.

If elected, the SDP will get the ruling PAP to address and account for the GST raise, Chee said.

Chee also said rules regarding Central Provident Fund payouts were tweaked after questions were raised about feasibility of payouts lasting up to three decades.

About 60,000 members on the CPF Retirement Sum Scheme have seen an increase in their monthly payouts as a result of a policy change.

On a local estate level, Chee and SDP treasurer Bryan Lim have been lobbying for lift upgrading at Block 115 and 119 in Marsiling Rise.

Speaking alongside Chee was SDP chairman Paul Tambyah.

Tambyah was the first person to pose a query to DPM Heng at the Institute of Policy Studies’ Singapore Perspectives conference on Jan. 20, a day after the walkabout.

He echoed Chee’s take that GST was a regressive tax and asked Heng whether the government had considered alternatives to the impending rise in the GST.

Heng replied that it was important to consider Singapore’s tax system as a whole, and not just to pick out one or two parts of it and label them as regressive.

You can watch a truncated version of Chee Soon Juan’s interview below, with transcript: