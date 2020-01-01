Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to HK every night to kiss sons goodnight despite working in Beijing

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has revealed that she does her best to fly back to Hong Kong to see her sons every night despite work commitments.

Advertisement

Flies back to Hong Kong to see her sons despite work

In a video Cheung uploaded onto her Weibo on Dec. 30, she reflected on the year that had just passed.

She said that she would try her best to fly from Beijing to Hong Kong every night to see her sons and wish them goodnight.

She added that the flight time between the two cities is three hours and 15 minutes.

Cheung is a mother to three boys – Lucas, 11, Quintus, 9, and Marcus, 1, who are believed to reside in Hong Kong.

Lucas and Quintus are Cheung’s sons from her previous marriage to Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse, while Marcus is reportedly her son with a wealthy 65-year-old Singaporean.

This is the video:

Here is a translation of what she had said in the video:

“Hi everyone, I’m Cecilia Cheung. 39-year-old me in 2019 has three adorable children. Being an actress is my profession, but being a mother is my job for life. The distance between Hong Kong and Beijing is 2,475 kilometres, and the flight time between the two cities is three hours and 15 minutes. On countless mornings, Lucas and Quintus would still be asleep by the time I’ve boarded a plane and left Hong Kong. It’s part of my daily routine to fly from place to place, but I’ll always try my best to fly back home every night to personally kiss my sons and wish them goodnight. This is the sense of security I’ve always worked hard to give my sons. Having experienced being both at the top and at the bottom in my career, I have learnt how to slow down and appreciate the simpler things in life. 2019’s Cecilia Cheung has been very blessed, and I’m ready for what 2020 has to offer. How about you?”

Advertisement

Earned praise for being a great mother

Since the video was uploaded, it has received over 10,800 comments and more than 11,400 shares on Weibo alone.

In particular, many netizens came forth to praise Cheung for prioritising her three children.

“Being a mother is a lifelong mission and you are very perceptive to want to slow down and appreciate the peaks and valleys of life. As a mother myself, I was very moved and can understand where you’re coming from. Goddess Cecilia is looking good this year, and I wish you eternal happiness, health, and the safety of your children. I also love children a lot.”

“Press on, Goddess Cecilia! I will forever love you and you must be forever happy as you are the pride of three princes.”

“Goddess Cecilia who never ages has worked hard for her three sons and will be the happiest mother when they grow up.”

Advertisement

“The most admirable people in life have good looks and a good career, in addition to teaching their children very well. All of these cannot be separated from hard work and wisdom. As a role model for women, you are a winner in life.”

Previously, Lucas had also told the media that he and his brother rarely sees his father, and it was always their mother, Cheung, who took care of them when they fell ill.

Related articles:

Top image via Cecilia Cheung on Weibo and Instagram