Father of Cecilia Cheung’s 3rd son is reportedly a wealthy 65-year-old S’porean

She had been spending some time in Singapore earlier this year.

Joshua Lee | November 30, 2018 @ 09:48 am

Upsurge

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, 38, has reportedly given birth to a third son.

Singaporean connection

Taiwanese tabloid Apple Daily reported that Cheung gave birth on Nov. 25 at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital (HKSH).

Hong Kong media revealed that the father of the boy is supposedly a 65-year-old Singaporean.

According to the media, this mystery Singaporean is a shareholder of a listed food and beverage chain. He reportedly comes from a rich family.

Via Cheung’s Weibo.

Mother reveals some

Media calls to Cheung’s agent and ex-husband Nicholas Tse were politely declined.

Apple Daily also reported that Cheung’s mother was spotted by the media at HKSH on Nov. 29.

When the media asked if she was visiting her daughter, she said, “No no, I’m just here for treatment.”

Several months earlier, Cheung’s mother made an appearance on a TV show where she divulged that her daughter was seeing a “wealthy 65-year-old Singaporean”.

She also said that even though he is 27 years her senior, he takes good care of her.

Earlier this year, Cheung posted an image of her and a little girl on Instagram with the caption, “So cute! I must give birth to a BB (baby) before the end of 2018. This is my goal!”

Via.

Two older sons

Cheung has two sons — 11-year-old Lucas and 8-year-old Quintus — with Tse.

Previously she also posted photos of her and her first two sons holidaying in Singapore.

In the meantime, Cheung’s Instagram has been set to private.

Top photos via Cheung’s Weibo
 

