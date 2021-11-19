S'porean, 32, charged after allegedly leaving house without face mask & attending Muay Thai class during SHN

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has charged two Singapore citizens today (Nov. 19) for offences under the Infectious Diseases Act and Regulations.

One of them is 32-year-old Lee Yi Sheng Daryl Paul who allegedly left house multiple times without wearing his face mask when he was supposed to serve his Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Another is 65-year-old Geramir Singh s/o Dhoa Singh who also failed to comply with the SHN requirements.

Lee's case

On Jun. 29, 2021, Lee arrived in Singapore and was required to serve a seven-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) at his place of residence. He was issued an electronic gateway and wristband to monitor his compliance with the SHN.

ICA alleged that Lee left his place of residence the next day without wearing a mask to buy dinner at a coffeeshop in Tampines.

On Jul. 1, Lee also allegedly left his place of residence again without a mask, to wait for a friend at his condominium's basement carpark but returned home shortly after.

Later, Lee allegedly left his place of residence once more, without a mask, to have lunch with his friend at a coffeeshop in Tampines.

Later in the same day, he allegedly left his place of residence again to attend a Muay Thai lesson at Tampines SAFRA.

When he returned to his residence, an ICA officer was waiting for him as part of ICA's enforcement checks. When questioned, Lee allegedly told the ICA officer that he had gone to his condominium's gymnasium instead.

On Jul. 2, Lee obtained approval to serve out the rest of his SHN at a hotel instead of his place of residence.

Before he left for the hotel, he allegedly damaged the strap of the electronic wristband while at his residence, the news release wrote.

When this was uncovered by an ICA officer during an enforcement check, he allegedly said that he had accidentally broken the wristband while on the way to the hotel in a taxi.

Charges

Lee was charged under Section 21A of the Infectious Diseases Act for allegedly breaching his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements on four occasions.

He also faces additional charges for allegedly damaging the electronic wristband issued to him and for failing to wear a mask.

Singh's case

On his arrival at Changi Airport on Aug. 27, 2021, ICA alleged that Singh had declared that he would be occupying his place of residence alone or only with household members with the same travel history as him and serving their SHN during the same period.

He acknowledged and signed the physical declaration form.

However, when ICA enforcement officers conducted checks at Singh's place of residence the next day, they found other people who did not share the same travel history.

Travellers from selected countries and regions who by default have to serve SHN at dedicated facilities may opt to serve their SHN at a suitable place of residence if they fulfil certain criteria.

Among the criteria, the traveller has to occupy his or her place of residence alone, or only with household members who share the same travel history and are serving an SHN of the same duration.

Charge

Singh was charged under Section 64(b) of the Infectious Diseases Act for allegedly making a false declaration in his application to opt out of serving his SHN at dedicated facilities.

Firm enforcement action against those who breach SHN or make false declarations

In its news release, ICA said that those who fail to comply with SHN requirements will be liable for prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act and/or the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

ICA reminded members of the public to submit truthful and accurate information for all health, travel and SHN-related declarations and warned that firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations.

Members of the public can also report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements to ICA here or call 6812 5555.

Top photo via Francis Kok/Google Maps