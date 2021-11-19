France reports over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for 2 consecutive days

France has reported over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days.

Over 20,000 cases for two consecutive days

20,294 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country on Wednesday (Nov. 17), with 56 new Covid-19 deaths, according to Reuters.

On Thursday (Nov. 18), the country reported 20,366 new cases with 52 new deaths.

This is the first time France has recorded more than 20,000 Covid-19 infections since Aug. 25, 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 7,351,324.

Fifth wave

On Nov. 10, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that France was experiencing the beginning of a "fifth wave" of the pandemic.

According to Reuters Veran said: "Several neighbouring countries are already in a fifth wave of the Covid epidemic, what we are experiencing in France clearly looks like the beginning of a fifth wave."

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal mentioned that the country is "crossing each wave better than previous ones", as reported by The Local France.

He explained that France is learning to manage the pandemic each time a new wave emerges.

Attal added, according to The Local France:

"The number of new cases [in 2020] was in the tens of thousands. And we were reaching a record number of patients hospitalised with Covid. We are light years away from this situation today. We owe it to the vaccine, to the health pass and, of course, to everyone’s efforts. We therefore have all the cards in the face of this fifth wave."

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Unsplash.