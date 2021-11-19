Back

Driver in Prius with Lalamove sticker opens door to give middle finger to cut into lane in Woodlands

New road etiquette.

Belmont Lay | November 19, 2021, 02:00 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The highway code in Singapore needs some refreshing after a driver developed new road etiquette as he opened his door to flash a middle finger at another driver in order to cut into the next time.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook on Nov. 19.

Most surprising of all, the Toyota Prius driver's reaction appeared to have been unprovoked.

What video showed

The video, which was sped up, showed a 40-second uncut sequence with in-car sounds audible.

The video showed the car doing the recording turning onto Woodlands Avenue 1 from a minor road and travelling towards a traffic junction.

When it approached the traffic light that was red at that time, the Prius was stationary on the immediate left lane that could only go straight.

The Prius appeared to have been signalling right, with the intention of cutting into the next immediate right lane that is meant for turning right.

But at no point did the cam car, which was pulling up to the traffic junction, sound the honk at the Prius.

The very moment the Prius turned right with the bonnet of the car cutting into the cam car's lane, the Prius driver opened the door to flash the middle finger, before closing the door and conforming to the lane.

Reactions

Responses to the video were mainly of confusion and surprise.

Commenters said they could not figure out what did the cam car driver do wrong, as giving way is not compulsory and dependent on traffic conditions and one's courtesy.

Some commenters said the cam car could have been travelling too fast and did not appear to have the intention to give way.

Others pointed out that the sense of entitlement of drivers has risen in line with rising prices of certificates of entitlement.

Other commenters tagged Lalamove in the comments, in hopes it will attract their attention.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

France reports over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for 2 consecutive days

France is experiencing its fifth Covid-19 wave.

November 19, 2021, 01:15 PM

S'porean, 32, charged after allegedly leaving house without face mask & attending Muay Thai class during SHN

Another 65-year-old man was also charged for breaching SHN rules.

November 19, 2021, 01:05 PM

Man in China banned from all-you-can-eat BBQ for eating too much

The restaurant loses money each time he eats.

November 19, 2021, 12:22 PM

We found the original honeycomb maker for 'Squid Game' in Korea & tried the challenge for ourselves

Attempt the iconic death game without losing your life.

November 19, 2021, 11:45 AM

S'pore-M'sia VTL to have 6 daily flights between Changi Airport & KLIA 'for a start': CAAS

Non-S'pore residents travelling to S'pore from M'sia can apply for travel pass from Nov. 22.

November 19, 2021, 11:32 AM

Foul smell leads to man, 72, discovered dead in his Boon Keng HDB flat among items he hoarded

Those at the scene clearing out the place burned incense outside the unit to mask the stench.

November 19, 2021, 11:21 AM

S'pore panda cub takes first baby steps & now over 6kg, name to be revealed in December

From a wiggly bean, to a walking bean.

November 19, 2021, 11:21 AM

'Ah Boys to Men' actor Maxi Lim creates fried chilli snack called 'Eat My LJ'

Everyone eat LJ together.

November 19, 2021, 10:54 AM

2 men, aged 20 & 21, arrested after 'O$P$' scribbled outside Hougang flat & gate set on fire

The brazen act of loanshark harassment was filmed and eventually appeared online.

November 19, 2021, 02:54 AM

2,038 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

Tonight's update.

November 18, 2021, 11:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.