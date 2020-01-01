S’pore air steward responds to YouTuber explaining why cabin crew ‘do not have time to talk to you’

Travel blogger Josh Cahill recently reviewed a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore.

In his review, he praised the cabin, food and amenities offered on the plane.

However, he said that the crew was, in his opinion, the “biggest letdown” as he was hoping for greater engagement between the passengers and the crew.

He also felt that they could have taken the time to connect with the passengers through friendly conversations over the 13-hour flight.

Unrealistic to expect cabin crew to engage everyone

In response, a man who claims to be an air steward has responded to Cahill’s review to explain why it is unrealistic to expect cabin crew to engage all the passengers.

He did not state which airline he was from though.

Cabin crew to passenger ratio

Even though the steward stated that he did not know what Singapore Airlines’ passenger-to-crew ratio is, he knew it was more than 30 passengers to one flight attendant for his airline.

For a flight with 180 passengers, there are about six stewardesses and stewards on board.

Apart from serving meals and handling call button requests from passengers who requested for service, he added that it is a “mad rush” to clear up, pass around immigration documents and conduct in-flight sales.

Hence, he suggested that it would be rather unrealistic to engage every passenger equally.

“If I have a conversation with everyone, passengers in the last row will starve to death,” he wrote.

Some passengers don’t wish to be disturbed

And not all passengers are open to interaction for sure.

Some passengers prefer to sleep or spend the entire time watching movies, he said.

He explained that cabin crew simply cannot go from seat to seat trying to have conversations with passengers because it would disturb those who wish to be left alone.

Passengers are welcome to come to the galley

However, he clarified that passengers are more than welcome to come to the galley to stretch their legs and chat with cabin crew when they are free.

His post was a screen shot of text and was uploaded to his Twitter account, but has since been taken down.

This is the full post:

