fbpx

Back

Carpool app between S’pore & Johor says it’s not subject to LTA regulations on e-hailing

The company clarifies that it is not an e-hailing app, but like a messageboard.

Melanie Lim | December 31, 07:25 pm

Events

Share

Sameride, an on-demand carpool app from the United States, claims that it is not subject to LTA regulations on e-hailing.

This is because it is apparently not a taxi app, but rather a “messaging and social platform.”

Not a taxi app

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cars from Malaysia cannot provide transport services from Johor to Singapore unless they have a public service vehicle licence (PSVL).

Cars from M’sia cannot provide transport services from Johor to S’pore unless they have public service vehicle licence

However, Sameride emphasised in its statement that it is not an e-hailing app.

Unlike a taxi or a private hire vehicle app, Sameride does not operate a fleet of cars or hire drivers to provide rides.

Instead, it is a “messaging and social platform” that groups users by home areas, work areas, and commuting schedules.

As such, Sameride responds that the app is not subject to regulatory requirements for private hire vehicle apps.

The app was fully operational in both Singapore and Johor, Malaysia since Dec. 30, 2019.

Sameride claims to have had over 500 ride offers and requests on its first day of operation.

How does Sameride work?

Both riders and drivers have to sign up with the app by providing their email addresses and names.

The app will feature a rating system to help in carpool partner selection.

On top of matching drivers and riders who live and work in similar areas, the Sameride app also allows users to schedule their own dates and timings for commuting.

Image via Sameride app

When drivers create ride offers or riders create ride requests, they are able to see offers or requests that overlap with their own commuting schedules, as well as home and work destinations.

To fulfill LTA requirements for carpools, the app does not allow more than two offers or requests per day.

Negotiate costs yourselves

Sameride does not regulate the cost of each ride, and it does not facilitate the transfer of payment between its users at the moment.

As such, Sameride commuters must come to a mutual agreement about ride costs.

Some commuters said that they were quoted prices of around S$38 to S$90 per person for a driver to pick them up at a location in Singapore and drop them off in Johor Bahru, CNA reports.

One commuter who was quoted a price of S$90 claimed that the amount is around the same price as a licensed tourist taxi.

According to CNA, some Malaysian drivers also did not have the PSVL.

Related story:

On-demand S’pore-Johor carpool app fully operational from Dec. 30, 2019

Top image via Sameride website.

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

'Yanxi Palace' actress Wu Jinyan pairs with JJ Lin in new MV dropping on Jan. 1, 2020

This is her first time shooting an MV.

December 31, 07:20 pm

Lithuania looking into incident of Chinese woman throwing away cross with pro-Hong Kong protest slogan

The Lithuanian foreign minister said it was a 'disgraceful act of vandalism'.

December 31, 06:20 pm

PM Lee's New Year message drops big hint on what to expect from Budget 2020

He urged Singaporeans to remain open to globalisation.

December 31, 06:00 pm

First half of Jan. 2020 expected to be windy, temperatures could fall to 23°C on some nights

Cool start is great start.

December 31, 05:21 pm

Woman, 22, allegedly cheated 60 people of postage fees on S'pore Telegram freebie channel

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 31, 04:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close