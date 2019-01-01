Cars from M’sia cannot provide transport services from Johor to S’pore unless they have public service vehicle licence

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has come out to clarify that Malaysia-registered vehicles are not allowed to provide cross-border passenger transport services for hire or reward in Singapore without a valid public service vehicle licence (PSVL).

This clarification comes hot on the heels of news that a purportedly new, fast and low-cost commuting option will soon be available in Singapore for those heading up north into Malaysia.

The on-demand carpool app, Sameride, is from the United States and will be operational from Dec. 30, 2019, in both Singapore and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Foreign-registered vehicles need valid public service vehicle licence

In response to Mothership queries, LTA stated that a valid public service vehicle licence (PSVL) is needed before services for cross-border passenger transport services for hire or reward can be offered.

This means that cars from Malaysia who wish to use the Sameride app to provide transport services from Johor to Singapore will need a PSVL.

Strongly advises against using unlicensed vehicles

LTA strongly advises Singaporeans not to engage cross-border hire services provided by people with unlicensed vehicles.

If passengers who ride such vehicles are involved in traffic accidents, they may not be able to claim insurance as such vehicles may not be sufficiently insured against third party liabilities.

Strong enforcement action towards illegal hire-and-reward services

LTA has also said that it will carry out strong enforcement action against foreign-registered vehicles that illegally provide hire-and-reward services.

One can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$3,000, or both, if caught providing hire and reward services, including cross-border carpooling services without a valid PSVL.

The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

