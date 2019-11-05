PMD rider kicked off device suffered elbow & knee abrasions, Certis Cisco officer suspended

The e-scooter rider who was kicked off his device along Bedok Reservoir Road suffered abrasions on his right elbow and right knee and received medical attention from paramedics at the scene.

The Certis Cisco enforcement officer who kicked him off was also injured and was treated on site before heading to the hospital for further assistance.

The Certis Cisco auxiliary police officer has been suspended from active duty.

The condition of both the rider and officer were made public by the authorities on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

What happened

In response to media queries, an LTA spokesperson said that a team of Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) and Certis CISCO auxiliary police officers (APOs) were conducting enforcement duties along Bedok Reservoir Road at about 6.40pm on Tuesday.

They spotted the personal mobility device user riding on the road near the junction at Bedok North Avenue 3.

However, the rider failed to stop when spotted.

The spokesperson said: “When signalled by the APOs to stop, the rider took evasive action. He was subsequently stopped by another APO stationed at the next junction.”

A Certis spokesperson said the rider ignored “repeated instructions” from the APOs to stop.

Certis is contracted by LTA to carry out enforcement.

“Resorted to kicking”

Certis added in its media statement that the rider was travelling on the road at high speed and could cause serious injuries to members of the public or himself.

“A Certis Cisco officer who was stationed at the next junction resorted to kicking his device when the rider refused to stop,” said the spokesperson.

Certis also said via its spokesperson that its officers are required to note down the appearance of an “escaping PMD user” as accurately as possible and then lodge a report with LTA.

Such a practice is part of its “established enforcement protocols”.

“Certis has a zero-tolerance policy against rash acts and will not hesitate to take stern action against officers who are found to be in breach of protocol,” the spokesperson said.

Certis will conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the incident.

It is also providing full assistance to police investigations.

The incident is being looked into by LTA, Certis and the police.

PMD rider being investigated

The transport authority said on Wednesday it is also investigating the PMD rider for offences.

These include riding an unregistered and non-compliant PMD on public roads and failing to stop when required by an officer.

The rider’s PMD weighed 30.54kg and has been impounded, the spokesperson said.

“LTA does not condone any behaviour that deviates from the established rules of engagement,” the authority said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 6.55pm on Tuesday and that a man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

E-scooters have been banned from roads and footpaths in Singapore.

The incident

The officer’s suspension comes after he kicked a PMD rider along Bedok Reservoir Road on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The enforcement officer was seen on video running across the road towards an electric scooter rider travelling on the left-most lane of the road.

The officer kicked the rider as he rode towards the junction.

The rider flew off the device and hit the kerb and landed on the pavement.

The officer’s actions in the bizarre footage was lauded by many in Singapore, while a smaller segment was of the view that it constituted brutality.