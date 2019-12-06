In tweet on incident, NTU assures students ‘no cause for concern for their safety on campus’

Overnight, from about 1am, reports emerged on social media about a developing incident that allegedly took place in the vicinity of Hall 16 at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The NTU Student Union sent an Instagram story from their account that urged everyone on campus to “stay indoors”, because of a “reported case of assault”.

Police cars were photographed in a cluster along a road off Nanyang Walk, where Halls of Residence 3 and 16 are located.

What some claimed to be Gurkha soldiers were also photographed speaking to what appeared to be students on campus.

On Sunday morning, the university in a tweet sought to assure students that there was “no cause for concern” for their safety on campus.

The University would like to assure all students that there is no cause for concern for their safety on campus. NTU is working with the police and an official statement will be issued later today. — NTU Singapore (@NTUsg) December 15, 2019

Mothership is in touch with the police and NTU and will update when any further official information is made known.

