No assault happened at NTU, police investigating 19-year-old NTU student for false report

The Police has confirmed to Mothership that no incident of assault happened at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) overnight.

Instead, they are investigating a 19-year-old student who first filed a report of an alleged case of assault for giving false information to them.

Here is their statement:

“On 14 December 2019 at 6.24pm, the Police were alerted to a case of an alleged assault on a female NTU student along Nanyang Walk. Investigations subsequently revealed that the 19-year-old student had provided false information to the police and the alleged assault did not occur. The Police are investigating her for providing false information. The Police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case so as to avoid causing unnecessary alarm.”

Mothership understands that the police resources that were seen and deployed on campus were in response to the gravity of the report that was filed.

Gurkha soldiers were indeed deployed, by Mothership‘s understanding, and a campus-wide search was conducted for the reported perpetrator over a stretch of several hours — explaining the appearance of police resources on campus as late as 1am.

Earlier, at about 8:45am, NTU tweeted that there was no reason for students to be concerned about their own safety on campus:

The NTU Students’ Union also followed up with an Instagram story repeating the message:

Top photo via NTUSU Instagram, Google Street View