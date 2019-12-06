SNSD’s Tiffany attends JJ Lin’s National Stadium concert to show support, fangirls out

JJ Lin held his first concert at the National Stadium on December 21, 2019.

Tickets were sold out almost immediately, so much so that a second date was added as well.

One of the eager attendees on his National Stadium debut was Tiffany Young of Korean girlgroup SNSD (Girls Generation) fame.

JJ Lin took some time out of his concert to introduce the Korean superstar.

SO SHOCKED AT HOW @tiffanyyoung IS AT JJ LIN SINGAPORE CONCERT ?! pic.twitter.com/bZXKwPJx3h — 별 ⍣ X I N G (@dreamxing_) December 21, 2019

Lin also thanked her for coming down to show her support.

And the admiration was more than mutual, with Tiffany enthusiastically waving the JJ Lin poster.

OMG! Girls’ Generation Tiffany is at JJ Lin’s concert in Singapore. She’s so pretty :’) Thanks for being such a supportive friend to JJ ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nuFCRxJcbY — 최다정~ ㅍ.ㅍ🌹 (@MINHOLE) December 21, 2019

snsd’s tiffany flew to singapore to watch jj lin????????? pic.twitter.com/vyFx8euBT0 — ♡ 라이관린 (@sololkl) December 21, 2019

Appreciating the guitar riffs.

And just generally enjoying herself.

Tiffany also posted an Instastory showing her whooping loudly as Lin delivered some heartfelt lines about coming back home.

She also took a photo with JJ Lin after the concert.

While the two don’t appear to have worked on any musical projects together, they do follow each other on Instagram.

Tiffany and JJ Lin following each other pic.twitter.com/zLNLEOy9Eo — Tiffany Young Mommy Long Legs 💙 (@nemz_801) September 16, 2019

As for the concert itself, a concertgoer told Mothership that while the sound could get a tad echoey, his mix of old-time classics and newer songs were quite enjoyable.

She also noticed that JJ Lin spoke loads of Singlish and even performed his NDP song.

And he conveyed the general feeling that he was just really happy to be home.

Sweet.

Image from Tiffany’s Instagram and Minhole Twitter