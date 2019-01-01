fbpx

JJ Lin adds 2nd concert after 1st one sold out within 1.5 hours

JJ Lin's first time at National Stadium.

Belmont Lay | August 30, 07:33 pm

JJ Lin will add an extra show at the National Stadium.

This was after all 30,000 tickets to his Dec. 21, 2019 concert were snapped up in 90 minutes when sales opened.

The concerts are part of his JJ Lin Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour.

The extra show was announced on Friday, Aug. 30.

Sold out

On Thursday, Aug. 29, a pre-sale for Mastercard cardholders started at 10am.

By 11.47am, the Singapore Sports Hub announced on its Facebook page that all tickets allocated for priority booking were sold out.

General sales opened on Friday at 10am.

Within 1.5 hours, all the tickets were sold out too.

Event promoter Unusual Entertainment then announced on Facebook that there will be an additional show on Dec. 22.

Ticketing details will be made available soon.

First National Stadium show

This is the first time Lin, 38, is performing at the National Stadium.

The Singaporean singer performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2018 for his Sanctuary World Tour.

He played four sold-out shows.

Tickets also sold out within hours.

The enhanced JJ Lin Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour was designed for outdoor seating stadiums after the success of the Sanctuary World Tour.

It kicked off in Hangzhou, China in March 2019.

The event promoter wrote: “We would advise against buying from resellers or through any third party platform.”

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

