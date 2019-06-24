Bubble tea shop featured in Jay Chou’s music video coming to S’pore in Jan. 2020

Singapore already has Jay Chou-approved sandwich chain.

And come Jan. 2020, you will also be able to try the Mandopop king’s favourite bubble tea in Singapore.

Machi Machi is a Taiwanese bubble tea chain known for its cheese tea.

Currently, they have branches in Japan, Malaysia, Australia and Korea.

Appeared in Jay Chou’s music video

It seems like Chou loves Machi Machi so much, the shop was featured in his “Won’t Cry” music video.

And the drinks appear to be popular among his fans that scalpers have charged up to 300 yuan (S$58) for the drinks priced between 13 to 32 yuan (S$2.50 to S$6.20) at the bubble tea shop’s pop up in Shanghai, SCMP reports.

Opening in Singapore

According to Ladyironchef, Machi Machi is opening in Singapore at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

The bubble tea shop apparently already has its own Facebook page for its Singapore outlet and are currently hiring staff.

20 drinks are on the menu, although there is no Singapore-exclusive drink at the moment.

Since Chou has made an appearance at its Malaysian and Japanese outlet, there is a chance that he might visit the Singapore outlet when he is in the country too — especially since he has an upcoming concert in Jan.

Popular drinks

Here’s a look at some drinks from Machi Machi overseas.

Strawberry milk with panna cotta:

Jasmine green tea with plum jello:

Black tea with panna cotta:

Fresh mixed berry with cream cheese foam:

Black milk tea with creme brulee:

Yum.

Top image from @jaychou and @machimachi_malaysia on Instagram