Bubble tea shop featured in Jay Chou’s music video coming to S’pore in Jan. 2020

Machi is the name of Hannah Quinlivan’s dog.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 01:12 pm

Singapore already has Jay Chou-approved sandwich chain.

And come Jan. 2020, you will also be able to try the Mandopop king’s favourite bubble tea in Singapore.

Machi Machi is a Taiwanese bubble tea chain known for its cheese tea.

View this post on Instagram

🇯🇵日本東京獨家限定✨霜淇淋芝士野莓冰沙✨#Repost from @m.sae2206 (@repost_media_app) 2019.6.26 🎊 台湾で大人気“神のチーズティー” machi machi（マチ マチ） ついに本日‼︎🇯🇵日本上陸‼︎ 🙌🙌🙌 ラフォーレ原宿2Fにオープンしました♬ 早速行ってみました🐾 ・ ・ 絶対飲みたかったこの2個をオーダーしました😄 『ワイルドベリーチーズティーフロート』 *ジャスミン緑茶をベースにフレッシュベリーのフローズンと塩気の効いた濃厚チーズクリームの黄金比✨ ベリーの酸味と濃厚なチーズクリーム最高でした😘 ここラフォーレ原宿店にはフロートもあります🍦 しかし…この暑さ😵折角のツノが向こう側にクタぁ〜となってしまい😢残念…でも溶けずに撮影成功‼️ ・ ・ 『オレンジティー』🍊 *台湾茶をそのままの香りでオレンジの味わいを楽しめる夏にピッタリな爽やかフルーツティーです🎐 オレンジのスライスが何枚だろ⁈…いっぱい入ってます！ しかもライムのスライスも！これは1枚！☺︎ sizeはM/L オレンジティーもさっぱりしていて美味しかったです。 今日から6/28迄可愛いネットドリンクホルダーを先着100名様にプレゼント🎁 可愛いでしょ😍私はイエロー貰いました💛 このネットに入れて東急プラザへ移動！スタバへGo😄 ・ ・ ⑤…フォトジェニックなボトルドリンク *パンナコッタ／ジェリーをくずしながらティーを合わせて飲みます☺︎二層になったボトルドリンクも可愛いでしょ😍…次回飲んでみたいです😋 ・ ・ 🥤machi machi マチ マチ 📍東京都渋谷区神宮前前1-11-6 ラフォーレ原宿2F ⏰11:00〜21:00 🚃明治神宮前駅 原宿 @machimachi_japan ・ ・ #machimachi #machimachi_japan#マチマチ#ワイルドベリーチーズティー #フロート#オレンジティー#新作#期間限定#原宿#原宿カフェ#神のチーズティー #台湾ティー #台湾ティー専門店 #カフェ#カフェ巡り #instagood #cafemiru #cafe #インスタ映え#インスタジェニック#東京カフェ#dokoiku #retrip_gourmet#フォトジェニックスイーツ #uwasalabo#UWASA#retrip_cafe#hungryintokyo

A post shared by 麥吉 machi machi (@machimachi__official) on

Currently, they have branches in Japan, Malaysia, Australia and Korea.

Appeared in Jay Chou’s music video

It seems like Chou loves Machi Machi so much, the shop was featured in his “Won’t Cry” music video.

And the drinks appear to be popular among his fans that scalpers have charged up to 300 yuan (S$58) for the drinks priced between 13 to 32 yuan (S$2.50 to S$6.20) at the bubble tea shop’s pop up in Shanghai, SCMP reports.

Opening in Singapore

According to Ladyironchef, Machi Machi is opening in Singapore at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

The bubble tea shop apparently already has its own Facebook page for its Singapore outlet and are currently hiring staff.

20 drinks are on the menu, although there is no Singapore-exclusive drink at the moment.

Since Chou has made an appearance at its Malaysian and Japanese outlet, there is a chance that he might visit the Singapore outlet when he is in the country too — especially since he has an upcoming concert in Jan.

View this post on Instagram

・ 【Thanks for Coming @jaychou & @jjlin 😊】 #machimachi_japan #神のチーズティー ・ 本日、お茶好きとしても知られる台湾出身のハリウッドスター・周杰倫さん（@jaychou） とアーティスト林俊傑さん（@jjlin）がmachi machiラフォーレ原宿店にご来店されました！👏 ・ ・ ＼いよいよ明日オープン！／ 日本第2号店が明日7/24（水）10:00 ルミネ横浜にオープンします🎉🎉🎉 皆さまのお越しをお待ちしております😊 <PRESENT CAMPAIGN> 7/24（水）〜26（金）の3日間、 @machimachi_japan のフォロー画面を レジにてご提示いただくと、各日先着100名様に、 第1号店オープン時にご好評いただいた 缶バッジ付きドリンクホルダーをプレゼント🤩 無くなり次第終了となるので、ぜひお早めに！💨 ・ @machimachi__official @machimachi_london @machimachi_korea @machimachi_taichung @machimachi_canada @machimachi_china ・ #machimachi #チーズティー #台湾 #タピオカ #タピ活 #タピオカ巡り #タピオカミルクティー #bubbletea #bobatea #タピオカ好き #ボバティー #버블티 #珍珠奶茶 #バブルティー #tapioca #タピる #原宿カフェ #原宿 #原宿カフェ #原宿スイーツ #原宿グルメ #原宿タピオカ #テッカンノンチーズティー #横浜 #横浜グルメ #横浜タピオカ #タロ活

A post shared by 麥吉 machi (@machimachi_japan) on

Popular drinks

Here’s a look at some drinks from Machi Machi overseas.

Strawberry milk with panna cotta:

Jasmine green tea with plum jello:

Black tea with panna cotta:

Fresh mixed berry with cream cheese foam:

Black milk tea with creme brulee:

Yum.

Top image from @jaychou and @machimachi_malaysia on Instagram

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

