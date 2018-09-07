fbpx

Liang Sandwich Bar giving out 100 free sandwiches at Raffles City outlet on Sept. 8, 12pm

Not bad wor.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 7, 2018 @ 01:28 pm

Liang Sandwich Bar is a sandwich franchise chain that has Jay Chou, the mandopop singer, as their spokesperson.

The sandwiches are essentially a modern twist to the iconic cong you bing or scallion pancakes, and you can choose from various kinds of fillings like chicken patty, chicken bolognese, cheese and egg tuna mayo and many more.

Image from Liang Sandwich Bar Singapore’s Facebook page

Prices range from S$2.50 to S$5.90, with the most expensive sandwich being Jay Chou’s favourite Liang Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich bar also serves drinks, including the highly recommended JC Soya Drink.

Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, food and indoor
Photo via Liang Sandwich Bar Singapore’s Facebook page

New outlet

Their first outlet opened in VivoCity this year on July 7, and their second outlet will be opening at Raffles City Shopping Centre at B1-58 on Sept. 8.

To commemorate the occasion, the outlet will be giving out 100 Liang Chicken sandwiches for free on Sept. 8, from 12 pm onwards.

Image may contain: 1 person, text
Image via Liang Sandwich Bar’s Facebook post

This is the second time that they’re doing such a giveaway, the first time being the opening of their VivoCity outlet.

If you’re a fan of Jay Chou/ speciality sandwiches, this might be somewhere you wanna head down to kick-start your weekend.

Top image via Liang Sandwich Bar’s Facebook post

