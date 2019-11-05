fbpx

Back

Heng Swee Keat went ‘toe-to-toe’ with Donnie Yen at Our Tampines Hub’s Ip Man Pavilion

Looks like Photoshop.

Ashley Tan | December 10, 07:20 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Hong Kong star Donnie Yen set foot on Singapore shores on Dec. 9, 2019 to promote the final chapter of the Ip Man film series.

Singapore definitely doesn’t seem short of Ip Man fans.

Thousands thronged Our Tampines Hub, filling the atrium and the floors above to catch a glimpse of the 56-year-old actor in the flesh.

Donnie Yen gets rousing reception from 5,000 fans at Our Tampines Hub

And it appears Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister is a fan too.

Heng even gamely struck a kungfu pose at the new Ip Man pavilion, where he went “toe-to-toe” with the martial arts master.

The pavilion features not only a trick-eye illusion, as seen in Heng’s photo, but sets from the previous three Ip Man movies.

Fans can marvel at and pose with Ip Man’s iconic wooden dummy, family portraits and even the big round table which Yen sparred with Sammo Hung.

The pavilion will be open from Dec. 9 to Jan. 6, 2020.

Yen even penned a handwritten letter addressed to Heng and Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, wishing them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Final kungfu movie

This might be Yen’s last hurrah in the world of martial arts.

He announced in a Beijing press conference on Nov. 27 that Ip Man 4 would be his final kungfu film, citing his desire to move on to and explore other genres.

Yen did not, however, disclose what his future works would involve.

Donnie Yen confirms ‘Ip Man 4’ will be his final kungfu movie

Yen will make an appearance at Shaw Theatre Lido today, December 10, at 8:30pm onwards for the gala premiere of Ip Man 4: The Finale.

Top photo from Heng Swee Keat / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Beach-themed S'pore trains & buses dressed for Christmas 2019 feature starfish & sandy 'snowmen'

Just missing real sand.

December 10, 07:46 pm

Noah Lim & Constance Lien wins S'pore's first two gold medals for jiu-jitsu at SEA Games

This was jiu-jitsu's debut at the SEA Games.

December 10, 07:15 pm

White Rabbit milk drink available at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2 from Dec. 16, 2019

Childhood in a sip.

December 10, 06:39 pm

Scientists warned of probable New Zealand volcano eruption few weeks back but were ignored

Mere weeks before the event occurred, agencies had apparently issued bulletins warning of increased volcanic activity,

December 10, 06:25 pm

Youth in S'pore throws phone out of condominium window as forfeit for losing TikTok challenge

Terrible.

December 10, 06:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close