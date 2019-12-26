Ex S’pore Idol Hady Mirza wins M’sia reality singing series on Dec. 22, 2019 shortly after Oct. comeback
He completed the treble — Singapore Idol, Asian Idol and now, Gegar Vaganza 2019.
Hady Mirza has done it again.
Won Malaysian singing competition
On Sunday (Dec. 22) night, the former Singapore Idol winner came up champs in the sixth season of “Gegar Vaganza“, an annual Malaysian reality singing competition that features regional veteran singers who have stepped away from the limelight.
He shared the first place spot with Malaysian singer Naqiu Boboy, however, as it turned out they both achieved the same set of marks from the judges.
According to Berita Mediacorp, it was the first time in the history of the show that two winners were announced.
Each winner brought home RM100,000 (S$32,737) cash and a trophy.
They also both won a sponsored holiday package to eastern Europe and the Middle East.
In addition to his big victory, Hady claimed the “Bintang Cuckoo Paling Gempak” (literally translated as “the biggest cuckoo star”) award on the same day.
The prize is given to the contestant who receives the most fan votes based on their previous week’s performance.
The entire series lasted 11 weeks, and Hady was voted among the top three contestants by fans nearly every week.
Thanked his fans and family
On the morning of Dec. 23, Hady posted two videos on his Instagram to thank all his fans, as well as his family members for their support.
This is so nice guys!! Thank YOU for this! You are amazing! @hadyunitedfc This is OUR WIN! #GegarVaganzaofficial #GegarVaganza2019 #GV2019 #GegarVaganza6 #GV6 #hadymirzaGV19 #farmfreshmilkmalaysia #IniBarulahSusuSegar #withCUCKOO #CUCKOOxGV6 #cuckoo_official #kylemishary #astroria #astrogempak #makbesarsg #makbesartalent #teamhadymirza #hadyunitedfc #hadysteadypompipi
A special thank YOU from the bottom of my heart. Sorry mata kuyu. Dah tak leh bukak! Hahahaha but it was all worth it! Alhamdullilah. #GegarVaganzaofficial #GegarVaganza2019 #GV2019 #GegarVaganza6 #GV6 #hadymirzaGV19 #farmfreshmilkmalaysia #IniBarulahSusuSegar #withCUCKOO #CUCKOOxGV6 #cuckoo_official #kylemishary #astroria #astrogempak #makbesarsg #makbesartalent #teamhadymirza #hadyunitedfc #hadysteadypompipi
Many Singaporeans, and even some Malaysians, commented on his posts to share their well wishes.
Support from well-known Singaporean figures
Among those who also celebrated Hady’s win was his predecessor and Singapore’s first Idol winner Taufik Batisah.
He posted these videos on his Instagram story to congratulate Hady:
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health Amrin Amin also showed his pride and support.
And Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz dedicated an Instagram post for Hady too.
Hady’s appearance in “Gegar Vaganza” this year came as a surprise after a seven-year break from the music industry.
He first announced his comeback in October and his appearance on the show gained him a large, renewed fan following.
Hady’s win means he has swept all the national and regional singing competitions he has entered thus far, having won Singapore Idol in 2006 and Asian Idol in 2007.
Well done!
Top images via Hady Mirza/Instagram & Meletop/Instagram.
