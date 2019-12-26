Father of 10 jailed 3 years after sex with 15-year-old stepdaughter in car park

A 41-year-old father of 10, who had unprotected sex with his 15-year-old stepdaughter in a car at a multi-storey car park has been sentenced to jail for three years on Dec. 23, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Last month, he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, and was offered bail of S$15,000.

He cannot be named as a gag order has been imposed to protect the stepdaughter’s identity.

Girl asked him to send her home, he went to a car park instead

Court documents show that on Jan. 25, 2019, the man drove his car to pick the girl up from school at about 12:30pm, at her request.

This was so that she could rest before returning to school for co-curricular activities (CCA) at 3pm.

Upon entering the car, the girl asked her stepfather to send her home, and to subsequently send her back to school for her CCA.

The man agreed, but instead of driving home, he drove the car to a multi storey car park in Admiralty Drive.

Once they were there, he asked the girl to rest at the rear passenger seat, and subsequently joined her as “he wanted to accompany her.”

The girl began lying on her stepfather’s body, and the two began to hug and kiss each other.

The man also touched the girl on her right thigh area.

According to court documents, the girl was sexually aroused and proceeded to sit on top of him, before the two began having unprotected sex.

Not the first time they had sex

The two were having unprotected sex for about 30 minutes, when they were spotted by a police officer, who saw that the girl was undressed.

The two hastily separated and dressed themselves, and the man denied having sex in the car when questioned by the police officer.

After further investigation, the two admitted to having sexual intercourse in the car.

The man said that although he initially treated the victim as his stepdaughter, they gradually became closer and often texted each other, eventually leading to sexual relations.

This was the second time they had sex in the same car park.

Sole breadwinner of a family of 12

The man’s lawyer Dillip Kumar had asked the court for a lighter sentence of one year’s jail or less, according to Today.

He claimed that the incident had traumatised his client’s children, and that his client had no wish to traumatise them further.

He also said that a long jail term would impose unnecessary hardship on the family, as he was the sole breadwinner of a family of 12, with a salary of S$3178 a month.

According to ST, the man married the girl’s mother in 2016, and the two have 10 children ranging in age from two to 24, mostly from previous marriages.

Kumar also said that the man was remorseful and “understands what he did was very wrong.”

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yan Jia Kang argued against a lighter sentence, as the man had abused the victim’s trust.

“Hardship to the offender’s family is generally to be regarded as a normal consequence of imprisonment,” she said.

The man’s imprisonment has been deferred until Jan. 3, 2020, in order to allow him to settle his affairs.

For having sex with a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

