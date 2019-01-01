Woman resorts to relieving herself on S’pore-JB Causeway as she couldn’t wait in jam any longer

A woman was caught in the most unfortunate circumstances recently, which resulted in her having to relieve herself by the road along the Causeway between Singapore and Johor.

Advertisement

On Friday, Dec. 27, it was reported that there was a massive traffic jam along the Singapore-Johor Causeway that resulted in delays of up to five hours.

Within the same day, a short three-second video was circulated on social media, depicting the woman squatting along the roadside being shielded by another man to protect her modesty under distressing conditions.

Malaysian politician responds

According to Sin Chew Daily, Andrew Chen Kah Eng, state assemblyman for Stulang, Johor, issued a statement stating that he was distressed by the incident and apologised to the woman in the video.

Chen stated that if congestion along the Causeway was not resolved, more of such unsettling events would occur in future, especially during long weekends, festive seasons and at the end of the year.

He also said that congestion on the Causeway during the end of the year was especially heavy in the car and bus lanes, with twice as many Singaporean vehicles and people entering Malaysia during this period.

Currently, custom clearance procedures for foreigners take a long time.

During peak periods, the checkpoints are overloaded with huge numbers of people and vehicles, resulting in a serious problems.

Advertisement

Malaysia side checkpoint booths fully opened that day

In response to an interview with China Daily, the Deputy Director of Johor’s Immigration Department said that all counters of the Immigration Bureau were fully opened at the Singapore-Malaysia checkpoint to meet the increased traffic during the school holidays at the end of the year.

On Dec. 27, it was reported that the checkpoint on Malaysia’s side was so congested that it took five hours for people to drive from Singapore to Johor Bahru.

Responses to video

After heated discussions about the video that was circulated on the internet, some commenters online stated that the video should not have been uploaded at all, as it is not right to expose such deeds of others in public that was sometimes beyond a person’s control.

Others also pointed out that the location where the woman in the video was relieving herself was very close to the checkpoint, and that she could have just used the checkpoint toilet.

After a short period of time, the video was taken down.

But copies of the footage can still be found on other platforms.