Massive traffic jams at Tuas Checkpoint on Dec. 27 cause travellers delays of up to 5 hours

If you thought that these December holidays were a good time to visit Malaysia, you might be want to think again.

Advertisement

Or at least consider when you make the trip across the causeway.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, travellers using the Tuas Checkpoint to go to Johor Bahru experienced waiting times of up to five hours yesterday (Dec. 27).

Waiting times escalated quickly, with travellers reporting a three to four-hour wait at 8pm, only for it to increase to five hours at 9pm.

Zaobao also reported that complaints have been pouring in due to the traffic jams in the last few days.

On online chat groups, some users said they experienced standstills of up to two hours, with others saying that the conditions on Friday (Dec. 27) were worse than previous weekends.

Advertisement

Heavy traffic expected

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has previously warned travellers that heavy traffic was to be expected form Dec. 20 to Jan. 1.

“Travellers using the land checkpoints during this end year holiday season can expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary,” the authority wrote in a Facebook post.

Yet at least one traveller seems to have ignored ICA’s advice, after she found herself unexpectedly answering nature’s call.

According to Zaobao, a three-second clip that is making rounds on social media shows a lady relieving her bowels, allegedly by the side of the severely jammed causeway.

Advertisement

Top image from Yanak Kwee and Mandy Man via 大士关卡 Tuas checkpoint Facebook group