Large tree in Bedok North uprooted in early morning of Dec. 4, appears to have damaged some laundry racks

The tree appeared to have damaged the flat opposite.

Sulaiman Daud | December 4, 01:56 pm

Night owl residents of Bedok North were startled when a large tree fell around 1:00 am on Dec. 4.

Photo by Jaems Chua.

According to resident Jaems Chua, the incident took place “right behind his kitchen window”.

Photo by Jaems Chua.

It appears that the tree, which was situated between Blk 76 and 77, was uprooted and the trunk split.

Chua, a professional photographer, said that the tree appeared to have damaged the laundry racks of residents on the lower floors.

He added that the town council was notified of the incident.

Photo by Jaems Chua.
Photo by Jaems Chua.

It is unknown if anyone was injured by the falling tree, and it is unclear what caused the tree to uproot.

Chua said that he did not notice any rain or thunderstorms around the time of the incident.

This is not the first time that a tree has fallen over in Bedok North.

A tree near Blk 118 in Bedok North 2 collapsed during a thunderstorm in May 2019.

Mothership has contacted the East Coast-Feng Shan Town Council for comment.

Top image courtesy of Jaems Chua.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

