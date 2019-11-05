Large tree in Bedok North uprooted in early morning of Dec. 4, appears to have damaged some laundry racks
The tree appeared to have damaged the flat opposite.
Night owl residents of Bedok North were startled when a large tree fell around 1:00 am on Dec. 4.
According to resident Jaems Chua, the incident took place “right behind his kitchen window”.
It appears that the tree, which was situated between Blk 76 and 77, was uprooted and the trunk split.
Chua, a professional photographer, said that the tree appeared to have damaged the laundry racks of residents on the lower floors.
He added that the town council was notified of the incident.
It is unknown if anyone was injured by the falling tree, and it is unclear what caused the tree to uproot.
Chua said that he did not notice any rain or thunderstorms around the time of the incident.
This is not the first time that a tree has fallen over in Bedok North.
A tree near Blk 118 in Bedok North 2 collapsed during a thunderstorm in May 2019.
Mothership has contacted the East Coast-Feng Shan Town Council for comment.
Top image courtesy of Jaems Chua.
