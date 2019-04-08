fbpx

Back
﻿

Large tree in Bedok uprooted by thunderstorm on May. 8 morning despite hidden in HDB estate

Hello police, we have a casualty here. It's Groot.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 8, 06:38 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

For those who stayed up to watch how Liverpool thrash Barcelona on May 8 morning, you might also be surprised by the extreme weather during the wee hours.

While folks living near Thomson Road might have enjoyed a phenomenal sight like this:

Photographer captures dramatic lightning shot during thunderstorm at 4am along Thomson Road

Those in Bedok woke up to a collapsed giant tree.

Huge tree uprooted in HDB Estate

A gigantic tree was spotted uprooted by passers-by near Block 118 along Bedok North Street 2 after the thunderstorm.

The tree, which was almost the length of the adjacent sheltered walkway, was entirely uprooted from the ground.

While it is uncertain what caused the tree to fall, one can tell that the tree has relatively shallow roots in contrast to the large tree crown which might explain why it cannot withstand the storm.

Here are some photos of the tree:

Photo from Edwardo Lee Facebook.
Photo from Edwardo Lee Facebook.
Photo from Edwardo Lee Facebook.
Photo from Edwardo Lee Facebook.

Hopefully, no one was hurt.

Extreme thunderstorm on May. 8 morning

A huge thunderstorm was observed moving from the west to the east in Singapore on May 8, 2019.

Here’s how it looked like on the live rain map as the intense rain cloud passed by.

Whoa.

Top photo collage from photo by Edwardo Lee and screenshot from haz’s post.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Here's how you can make you own homemade Dendeng from scratch

Customise the taste as you wish.

May 8, 06:33 pm

Optical chain Owndays having 50% off at Century Square atrium sale now until May 14, 2019

Wow.

May 8, 06:22 pm

Photographer captures dramatic lightning shot during thunderstorm at 4am along Thomson Road

Thor having a party up there.

May 8, 06:11 pm

682 summons issued for pigeon feeding offences in S'pore in last 3 years

Those caught feeding pigeons can be fined up to S$500.

May 8, 05:12 pm

All 6 Springleaf Prata Place outlets giving free 4 kosong pratas to celebrate Liverpool 4-0 win till day ends

One-upmanship.

May 8, 04:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close