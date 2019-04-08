Large tree in Bedok uprooted by thunderstorm on May. 8 morning despite hidden in HDB estate

For those who stayed up to watch how Liverpool thrash Barcelona on May 8 morning, you might also be surprised by the extreme weather during the wee hours.

While folks living near Thomson Road might have enjoyed a phenomenal sight like this:

Those in Bedok woke up to a collapsed giant tree.

Huge tree uprooted in HDB Estate

A gigantic tree was spotted uprooted by passers-by near Block 118 along Bedok North Street 2 after the thunderstorm.

The tree, which was almost the length of the adjacent sheltered walkway, was entirely uprooted from the ground.

While it is uncertain what caused the tree to fall, one can tell that the tree has relatively shallow roots in contrast to the large tree crown which might explain why it cannot withstand the storm.

Here are some photos of the tree:

Hopefully, no one was hurt.

Extreme thunderstorm on May. 8 morning

A huge thunderstorm was observed moving from the west to the east in Singapore on May 8, 2019.

Here’s how it looked like on the live rain map as the intense rain cloud passed by.

the black thunderbolts indicate close to ground lightning gilerrrr wish i could’ve seen it in its entire manifestation though i mean look at the aCTIVITY IN BEDOK AT 4 org coma pun boleh terbangun balik woi pic.twitter.com/TQ93iXvYsj — haz (@133113h) May 7, 2019

Whoa.

Top photo collage from photo by Edwardo Lee and screenshot from haz’s post.