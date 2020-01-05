fbpx

Memorial for anniversary of Aloysius Pang’s death to be held on Jan. 5, 2020

It will be held at NoonTalk Media's office.

Syahindah Ishak | December 27, 08:09 pm

Events

On Jan. 23, 2019, Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang passed away after suffering severe injuries during a reservist training exercise in New Zealand.

Memorial for anniversary of death

With the first anniversary of his death coming up in less than a month, a special memorial event will be held for him.

On Dec. 25, NoonTalk Media, the artiste agency that represented Pang, shared the details of the event on its Facebook page.

Here’s a translation of the post:

“It’s close to a year.

As we enter January, I’m getting ready to organise a simple memorial event, to gather your friends who are missing you.

Nothing really formal or any special performances, it’s just a simple one.

On Jan. 5, 3pm, those of you who would like to come by NoonTalk Media are welcome to do so.

Seats are limited, so we’ll like you to reserve a seat via the site below.

Don’t spend money on buying anything — if there’s something you feel like doing, put all that you’d like to say into a letter or a cassette, and we’ll just convey our thoughts remotely to him from there.

See you there!”

The post was signed off by Dasmond Koh, Pang’s former manager and co-founder of NoonTalk Media.

Details of the memorial

If you want to attend the memorial, you will have to reserve a place here.

Only 200 seats are available.

The memorial will be held at NoonTalk Media.

Venue: 29 Media Circle #01-04/05, [email protected], Singapore 138565
Date: Jan. 5, 2020 (Sunday)
Time: 3pm — the RSVP queue will start at 2pm and close at 2:30pm sharp
Nearest MRT station: One-north

Top photo via Aloysius Pang/FB.

