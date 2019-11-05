fbpx

Jurong-Clementi Town council acts swiftly after reports of items stored in hose reel cabinets

Residents had stored mattresses, full-length mirrors, ladders, and suitcases in the cabinets.

Andrew Koay | November 23, 08:39 pm

On Nov. 22, Lianhe Wanbao reported that the hose reel cabinets in three Housing Board blocks were used by residents to store various items.

These included mattresses, full-length mirrors, ladders, and suitcases.

Now according to The Straits Times, the Jurong-Clementi Town Council (JCTC) has removed all the items in the cabinets and told residents not to use the spaces for storage.

This is because of the danger it poses to Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) crews in the event of an emergency.

The SCDF had said that it would look into the matter and follow up with the town council.

They inspected the blocks on Saturday, according to The Straits Times.

According to Wanbao, the items were found in hose reels cabinets on ten storeys in Blocks 422 and 423 and the carpark of Black 419 in Clementi Avenue 1.

The residents were reported to have placed household items in the cabinets because they did not have enough space in their houses.

A town council spokesman was quoted by The Straits Times as saying that investigations would continue, and be expanded to other blocks.

They also indicated that residents would be reminded that “storing items in fire hose compartments is not advisable”.

Previous hose reels cabinet case in Jurong-Clementi Town Council

Recently, SCDF issued a warning to JCTC, after firefighters faced difficulties in using on-site fire hose reels to battle a blaze at a HDB flat in Bukit Batok.

On Nov. 1, a fire broke out at Blk 210A, Bukit Batok St. 21 at around 4:30 am.

However, SCDF had to break one of the padlocked cabinets to access the hose reel.

They were then unable to use it as there was no water supply.

SCDF personnel subsequently had to extinguish the fire using water from the SCDF’s emergency vehicles.

MP Murali Pillai apologises over locked hose reel cabinets during Bukit Batok fire, will take 2 town council staff to task

On Nov. 15, Bukit Batok SMC Member of Parliament Murali Pillai apologised to the residents for the unfortunate incident.

He also said that the town council has identified two officers who were responsible for padlocking the fire hose compartments to prevent misused.

They have admitted to their mistakes and the Town Council management will pursue disciplinary action against them.

SCDF issues Jurong-Clementi Town Council warning as hose reels couldn’t be used during Bukit Batok fire

