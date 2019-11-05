JJ Lin, Cyndi Wang & other celebrities grieve & pay tribute to late actor Godfrey Gao

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao passed away at the age of 35 on Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, after collapsing during the filming of Chase Me, a Chinese reality show.

The actor’s sudden death came as a shock to many, and triggered a mass grieving on social media.

Celebrities & friends of Gao paid tribute

Local celebrities and friends of Gao, including JJ Lin and Lawrence Wong, took to social media to mourn his death, expressing their shock and disbelief.

Many of the tributes described Gao as a kind, gentle giant.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen, who was Gao’s co-star in Queen of SOP, paid tribute to the late actor on Weibo.

“Life is unpredictable, gentle big boy…This world will miss you.”

Fellow co-stars Cyndi Wang and Jiro Wang, from Momo Love also grieved for Gao.

“When pulling all-nighters become professional! When giving your everything is taken for granted! Since when did we get kidnapped by this word called “professional”, and don’t even dare to even make reasonable requests, and fear that people will label us as “demanding” and “emotional”? He’s just gone, just like that… I’ve known Xiang Xiang for many years, even though we haven’t had many personal exchanges, but every time when we work together, he’s always been gentle, professional, and a sweet sunshine guy! Of course, professionalism is important, but please remember to prioritise and protect yourself. Or else, there’ll be nothing left to protect when your life is gone. This applies for all jobs and industries. Protect yourself! Love yourself! Life is unpredictable…be better to yourself!”

Gao’s close friend, James Mao, a former professional basketballer posted on his Instagram Story:

Other celebrities, including Simu Liu and Sonia Sui, who were acquainted with Gao, also paid tribute to the late actor.

My heart is absolutely shattered. Godfrey left us far too soon and in far too tragic of a way.https://t.co/ZDEWvUx54u — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 27, 2019

“Life is really too unpredictable. Gentle big boy, RIP.”

“Have a smooth journey.”

View this post on Instagram 心碎了 A post shared by 范范范瑋琪 (@fanfan) on Nov 26, 2019 at 8:14pm PST

“My heart is broken.”

Top image via @godfreygao/IG