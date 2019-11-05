fbpx

JJ Lin, Cyndi Wang & other celebrities grieve & pay tribute to late actor Godfrey Gao

'This is not how it's supposed to be.'

Julia Yeo | November 28, 01:01 am

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao passed away at the age of 35 on Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, after collapsing during the filming of Chase Me, a Chinese reality show.

The actor’s sudden death came as a shock to many, and triggered a mass grieving on social media.

Celebrities & friends of Gao paid tribute

Local celebrities and friends of Gao, including JJ Lin and Lawrence Wong, took to social media to mourn his death, expressing their shock and disbelief.

Many of the tributes described Gao as a kind, gentle giant.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen, who was Gao’s co-star in Queen of SOP, paid tribute to the late actor on Weibo.

Joe Chen's tribute to late actor Godfrey Gao
Photo via Weibo

“Life is unpredictable, gentle big boy…This world will miss you.”

Fellow co-stars Cyndi Wang and Jiro Wang, from Momo Love also grieved for Gao.

💔😭

“When pulling all-nighters become professional! When giving your everything is taken for granted! Since when did we get kidnapped by this word called “professional”, and don’t even dare to even make reasonable requests, and fear that people will label us as “demanding” and “emotional”?

He’s just gone, just like that… I’ve known Xiang Xiang for many years, even though we haven’t had many personal exchanges, but every time when we work together, he’s always been gentle, professional, and a sweet sunshine guy!

Of course, professionalism is important, but please remember to prioritise and protect yourself. Or else, there’ll be nothing left to protect when your life is gone. This applies for all jobs and industries. Protect yourself! Love yourself! Life is unpredictable…be better to yourself!”

Gao’s close friend, James Mao, a former professional basketballer posted on his Instagram Story:

Image via maomao31/IG

Other celebrities, including Simu Liu and Sonia Sui, who were acquainted with Gao, also paid tribute to the late actor.

人生太無常了。 溫暖的大男孩，RIP。

“Life is really too unpredictable.

Gentle big boy, RIP.”

一路好走🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

“Have a smooth journey.”

心碎了

“My heart is broken.”

