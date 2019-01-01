fbpx

Back

Man, 82, charged with murder of woman, 79 in Toa Payoh

He could be sentenced to death.

Belmont Lay | September 2, 11:46 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

An 82-year-old man, Pak Kian Huat, was charged in court with the murder of a 79-year-old woman.

He was charged via video-link on Monday, Sept. 2.

What happened

Police received a call for assistance on early Sunday morning, at about 3.40am.

The victim, Lim Soi Moy, was found lying motionless in a 21st-storey unit at Block 191, Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

Lim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Pak, who is also known as Pek Kiah Huat, was subsequently arrested.

Couple not married

Today reported it understands that the couple were not married but were living together.

The police have only said the elderly man and woman know each other.

No bail

Pak was ordered to be remanded at the Central Police Division for a week for investigations, with permission to be taken out.

He was not offered bail due to the nature of the charge.

He will be further remanded for a psychiatric evaluation.

He will return to court on Sept. 9

If convicted of murder, he could receive the death penalty.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

BreadTalk could buy Food Junction for S$80m

Will it change your life as a consumer? Maybe not.

September 2, 11:12 am

Stores in S’pore cannot do 'closing down sales' that last forever anymore

Guidelines for price transparency will be developed.

September 2, 10:44 am

Japan selling jackets with cooling fans for S$260

Shut up and take my money.

September 2, 03:23 am

Cleaner in S'pore scraping candle wax off pavement after Hungry Ghost Festival is why motto should be 'Cleaned & Green'

Singapore is not clean, but cleaned.

September 2, 12:59 am

KFC S'pore selling Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 4, 2019

How to not lose weight.

September 2, 12:35 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close