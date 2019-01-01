Man, 82, charged with murder of woman, 79 in Toa Payoh

An 82-year-old man, Pak Kian Huat, was charged in court with the murder of a 79-year-old woman.

He was charged via video-link on Monday, Sept. 2.

What happened

Police received a call for assistance on early Sunday morning, at about 3.40am.

The victim, Lim Soi Moy, was found lying motionless in a 21st-storey unit at Block 191, Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

Lim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Pak, who is also known as Pek Kiah Huat, was subsequently arrested.

Couple not married

Today reported it understands that the couple were not married but were living together.

The police have only said the elderly man and woman know each other.

No bail

Pak was ordered to be remanded at the Central Police Division for a week for investigations, with permission to be taken out.

He was not offered bail due to the nature of the charge.

He will be further remanded for a psychiatric evaluation.

He will return to court on Sept. 9

If convicted of murder, he could receive the death penalty.