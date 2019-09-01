Woman, 79, found dead in Toa Payoh flat. Man, 82, arrested for alleged murder.

A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a flat at Blk 191 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on Sep. 1.

The police were alerted at around 3.40am and the case has been classified as murder.

The woman was found lying motionless in the house and pronounced dead by the paramedics immediately.

An 82-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged on Monday.

The police did not reveal their relationship but said that they are “known to each other”.

There was no other people in the house when the police arrived.

Investigations are ongoing.

