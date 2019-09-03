fbpx

Smoker allegedly fined near 313 Somerset for smoking outside faded yellow box

The authorities have since April this year been clamping down on errant smoking.

Tanya Ong | September 3, 03:23 pm

The Orchard Road precinct has been designated as a No Smoking Zone since the start of 2019.

As of April earlier this year, enforcement has kicked in for those caught smoking outside Designated Smoking Areas (DSA) in the Orchard Road precinct.

Smoker allegedly fined in Somerset area

This came up in a video uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore by user Li Mingjin, accompanying it with a caption that reads: “they’re catching puffing outside the yellow box”.

The clip shows enforcement officers in the Orchard Road precinct near 313 Somerset, appearing to be taking down a person’s details.

It is unclear when exactly this incident took place.

Video screengrab: FB/ Li Mingjin, via Complaint Singapore

Smoking zone boundaries

A designated smoking zone, marked out by yellow boundary lines, is visible in the video.

Some portions of the smoking zone appeared faded, though:

Video screengrab: FB/ Li Mingjin, via Complaint Singapore
Video screengrab: FB/ Li Mingjin, via Complaint Singapore

In a previous statement shared with Mothership, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had stated the following:

“Enforcement action will be taken as long as a smoker is seen to be holding a lit cigarette, or smoking outside of a Designated Smoking Area (DSA).”

They added that smokers are also advised to either wait, or head to the next nearest smoking zone if there is insufficient standing space in the DSA.

Related article:

Smoker fined along Orchard Road, allegedly because 1 foot was outside yellow box

Top photos: video screengrabs from FB/ Li Mingjin, via Complaint Singapore

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

