fbpx

Back

Lady with invisible disability explains how service dog helps her cope with son’s death

She has received many hurtful comments about having a service dog.

Mandy How | September 12, 05:35 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

As conversations turn to guide dogs and their handlers, members of the public gain a better understanding of the arrangement.

Guide dog conscientiously leading handler to MRT reserved seat shows dogs = love

‘When the time comes, it’s my turn to take care of her’: A handler & guide dog relationship

But what happens when a seemingly “normal” handler brings a service dog around?

One woman, Jenn Bethune, received comments such as, “Yeah right, that’s not a real service dog”, and “Looks like anyone can put a vest on their dog and call it a service dog these days,” in addition to the dirty looks thrown her way.

Photo via Red White & Bethune/Facebook

Some have also accused Bethune of wanting to bring her pet everywhere, under the guise of a service dog.

And Bethune acknowledges that it looks like everything is going swimmingly for her.

“Don’t I look fine? I look like I’ve got it all going for me. My hair is perfectly curled, my makeup is flawless, and I’m cute as a button in my favourite Disney attire. You wouldn’t think anything could even be wrong with me.”

Photo via Red White & Bethune/Facebook

Fatal car accident

But not all disabilities are visible, she continues.

Eight years ago, Bethune saw her first-born son, six-year-old Ethan, die right before her eyes in a car accident.

The family — Bethune, her husband Kyle, and two sons — were on their way to a weekend trip for Ethan’s birthday.

Some 15 minutes into the trip, they were hit by a truck. Ethan died immediately.

Kyle sustained bleeding in the brain, ruptured spleen, and three broken ribs.

Bethune and her younger child walked away with minimal physical injuries.

But since then, the scene of Ethan dying has been repeating in her head every single day — a symptom of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

As a result, Bethune experiences night terrors, severe anxiety, as well as random and unpredictable panic attacks.

Countless hours of training

Bethune’s service dog, named Theodore, senses when she’s having a panic attack.

He then calms her down by leaning in and putting his nose to hers.

According to Bethune, this brings her back to reality without the use of “seriously addictive medication”.

Photo via Red White & Bethune/Facebook

When Theodore is “working”, he does not bark or get distracted by his environment and other dogs.

Instead, he gives his full attention to Bethune.

However, in order to be so attuned to Bethune’s needs, Theodore had to go through “countless” hours of training at the dog academy.

But the service dog has given Bethune a new lease of life.

“Having Theodore has given me my life back. I don’t have to live in fear of my panic attacks any more. I can travel anywhere I want and when I do have a flashback to the accident, Theodore leaps into action and knows exactly what to do.”

Photo via Red White & Bethune/Facebook

Bethune wrote the post in hopes of opening minds to invisible disabilities, and to help others who have experienced people who were similarly rude to them and their service dog.

“Just remember, you never know what disability someone has by looking at them on the outside, so don’t be an as*hole.”

You can read the Facebook post below and her blog post here.

Top image via Red White & Bethune/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Microplastics found in stomachs of mackerel caught by Thai fishermen a concern

Take note of where you throw your trash.

September 12, 05:15 pm

S'poreans earning S$5,400+ salary need to work 8.4 days to afford new iPhone 11 Pro

That's the average-earning Singaporean's monthly wage.

September 12, 04:59 pm

Plane to Busan: SIA taking over Silkair's non-stop flights to Busan, seat capacity up 76%

To meet growing demand.

September 12, 04:38 pm

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns EU of the danger of a 'S'pore-style' UK

The EU has regulations on taxation and workers' rights that the UK may discard.

September 12, 04:11 pm

HK Executive Council official slammed for claiming 14-year-old student offered 'free sex' to protesters

Critics called on her to provide evidence.

September 12, 03:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close