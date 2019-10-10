fbpx

S$3,088 Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out in S’pore on launch day

Mandy How | September 19, 06:43 pm

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Singaporeans are one fancy bunch.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was launched on Sep. 18, 2019, sold out on the day it was made available.

Samsung Fold available in S’pore for S$3,088 from Sept. 18, 2019

Each phone costs a whopping S$3,088.

This comes after a rocky start earlier this year, where review models of the phones fell apart within days.

In response to the sales, Sarah Chua, Vice-President of IT and Mobile for Samsung Electronics Singapore said that they are doing their best to fulfil consumer demand as quickly as possible.

“Samsung is heartened and grateful for the overwhelming response to the Galaxy Fold in Singapore. We would like to thank our customers for their continuous support for Samsung’s pioneering mobile innovations, and we are doing our best to fulfil consumer demand as quickly as possible.”

Register your interest

If you’re still interested to purchase the Galaxy Fold, you can register your interest here.

You will then receive notifications on the latest updates and its availability.

There are two purchase channels available:

  1. Local telecommunications operator
  2. Samsung Experience Store

Those who select their local telcos will be notified by the operators, while customers who choose the latter will be invited to purchase from Samsung when the device is available.

All Galaxy Fold orders will be fulfilled on a first-come-first-served basis.

Multi-tasking screens

The device comes in two colours: Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

Photo by Guanzhen Tan

It contains two displays: One on the front cover, as well as the main display when unfolded.

You can set apps to continue seamlessly from one display to another, or use the multi-tasking screens to access up to three apps at once.

The device also has six cameras:

  • One front-facing camera on the cover display
  • Two within the main display
  • Three at the back cover
Photo by Guanzhen Tan

Top image via Samsung, Guanzhen Tan

