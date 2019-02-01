fbpx

Samsung foldable phones are already breaking

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 18, 12:35 pm

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be released soon.



As with most phones, review pieces have been provided in advance to some tech reviewers.

Some of them have promptly gone ahead and had it broken.

Here are some examples.



One reviewer noted how seemingly widespread the problem is.

A possible explanation for the breakage might be due to the protective screen layer.

This is the protective layer:



And for at least one of them, it appears to be the case.

Some users also pointed out that the protective layer should not be removable if it is that important.

However, CNBC claims their reviewer did not remove the casing but still encountered the same issue.



Here is Samsung’s statement as it appears on CNN.

“A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.

Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.”

At this point, Samsung Galaxy Fold’s release date does not seem to have shifted.

In the meantime, here is a meme, because, of course, people are already making memes about it.

Image from Mark Gurman.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

