Sambar deer & m’cyclist collide along Upper Thomson Road

A motorcyclist hit a deer along Upper Thomson Road on Saturday night, Sep. 21.
The 25-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.23pm.
The deer’s condition could not be ascertained as it retreated back into the forest after it was hit, police said.
Previous incidents of Sambar deer accidents
In March 2019, a motorcyclist was hit by what appeared to be a Sambar deer along Upper Thomson Road.
Sambar deer runs & crashes into m’cyclist along empty Upper Thomson Road at night
In June 2018, a Sambar deer was put down after sustaining severe injuries after getting involved in an accident with three vehicles on the Bukit Timah Expressway.
A 46-year-old taxi driver suffered cuts on his head and conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident.
Wild sambar deer & taxi driver injured in accident along BKE
In February 2018, a sambar deer was hit by a vehicle and left to die by the side of Mandai Road.
Sambar deer found convulsing in pain eventually died along Mandai Road
