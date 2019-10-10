fbpx

M’sian comic Ronny Chieng jokes about S’pore govt-loving mom being useless at tech

Jokes on boomers and Susans and Margarets.

Belmont Lay | September 21, 05:45 pm

If you’re looking to fill a three-and-a-half-minute void in your life right now with something funny, you should check out this stand-up comedy routine by Ronny Chieng:

This video appeared on the Just For Laughs Facebook page on Sept. 19, 2019.

Chieng is currently doing JFL42, which is Toronto’s Comedy Festival, from Sep. 19 to 29.

Some background on Ronny Chieng

The 33-year-old Chieng is a Johor Bahru native.

His biggest gigs so far has got to be The Daily Show, and starring in the Crazy Rich Asians movie that came out in 2018.

What you’d remember Ronny Chieng for: Being The Daily Show senior correspondent

In 2015 Ronny moved to New York City after being hired as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

Singapore connection

Although Chieng was born in Malaysia, he is a third culture kid.

He spent his childhood in New Hampshire in the United States, before moving to Singapore for secondary school and junior college and then Melbourne, Australia, for university.

He had moved to the U.S. when his parents went there to pursue master’s degrees and followed them to Singapore when they found jobs here.

In total, he spent 10 formative years in Singapore and is an alumnus of Pioneer Secondary School and Pioneer Junior College.

Chieng’s PSLE score was 233.

He tweeted about it in 2016 in response to a Mothership article about PSLE getting kids down:

Chieng’s retiree father used to be a corporate executive.

Chieng’s mother is working as a financial controller.

The Chiengs still live in Singapore.

Chieng’s elder sister is a doctor in Sydney.

Chieng told The Straits Times in May 2016: “This comes up as a bit in my stand-up comedy, but I always feel like I belong everywhere, but also nowhere.

“When I was in Singapore, I lived in Jurong East for 10 years and I feel like I know everything there. But I also lived in Australia for 10 years after that and I feel like I know everyone there too. It’s the third-culture kid feeling.”

He had studied law at the University of Melbourne, but he knew that comedy was his true calling after winning a college comedy competition in 2009.

He then did stand-up comedy in Australia.

Yeah, that’s his mom:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

