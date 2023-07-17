SCDF saves cat from Serangoon Ave 2 HDB flat fire

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel saved a cat from a flat at Block 243 Serangoon Avenue 2.

This was after they were alerted to the fire on Jul. 16, at 6:10pm.

No one was home at that time.

According to SCDF's Facebook post, the fire was raging inside a bedroom of a seventh floor unit when firefighters arrived.

The firefighters only found a cat in the living room of the unit, which they brought out to safety.

The police had to evacuate eight residents from neighbouring units out of precaution.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

The fire’s cause was likely to have been electrical in nature, according to preliminary investigations.

In their post, SCDF also listed several good practices to prevent electrical fires from occurring:

Do not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances. Always switch off appliances when they are not in use. Check the appliance for frayed wires or cracked cords. If observed, the appliance should be repaired or replaced. Do not use faulty appliances. Do not run wires under carpets or mats and keep wires away from hot surfaces. Use appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of appliances can be found at http://www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg. Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

All photos from SCDF's Facebook.