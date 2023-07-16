Woman calls Acres for help after spotting 'snake' on patio, turns out it's a toy

A potentially dangerous situation turned out to be a mere false alarm for one woman in Singapore.

Snake on her patio?

The woman recounted the incident in a TikTok video posted on Jul. 11, 2023.

She had spotted what she thought was a snake on her patio, which she said "scared the sh*t outta me".

She said that she called Acres for help. She also sought help from two gardeners.

It was just a toy

In the video, the two gardeners were seen at the end of the patio.

One of them reached for the snake with what looked like a long squeegee.

Using the equipment, he brought the snake closer to him.

Upon closer inspection, he realised that the snake was in fact just a toy.

He subsequently lifted the toy to show that it was harmless.

The other gardener behind him had a smile on his face when he too realised what the "snake" actually was.

The woman later explained that the toy snake was left on the patio by her son's friend.

She has a fear of snakes

The video garnered over 50,000 views as of the time this article was written.

While viewers generally found the incident amusing, a few commenters expressed their displeasure, claiming that the woman had wasted Acres' time and had unnecessarily troubled the gardeners.

The woman, who told Mothership that she has herpetophobia (a fear of reptiles, especially snakes), explained that Acres was helpful.

When she called them, they requested for a video to assess the situation.

After they confirmed it to be a rubber snake, they advised her to get help.

Mothership has reached out to Acres for a comment.

Top images via TikTok.